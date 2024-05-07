Bring an umbrella for the first PGA Tour tournament in Myrtle Beach. Here’s the forecast

If you’re attending the Myrtle Beach Classic this week, you might want to bring a poncho or umbrella to stay dry.

The Grand Strand area’s first PGA Tour tournament will begin on Thursday, May 9, 2024, and run through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Taking place at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club, one of Myrtle Beach’s most historic golf courses, the tournament hopes to draw 40,000 people to the event — 10,000 a day. As of April 15, 2024, the Myrtle Beach Classic had already sold 24,000 tickets, according to Tournament Director Darren Nelson.

With thousands expected to attend, the weather could impact which days spectators view the action in person and which days they stay home and watch the action on either Peacock or The Golf Channel. According to the National Weather Service’s forecast, the first two days of golf might have less-than-ideal weather for putting and driving.

NWS’s Thursday, May 9 forecast for Myrtle Beach predicts a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., with a 40 percent chance of precipitation. The forecast also expects a mostly sunny, breezy day with a high of 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

NWS’s Friday, May 10 forecast predicts a near 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. The projection also expects a partly sunny sky with a high near 81.

Despite the National Weather Service’s Thursday and Friday predictions, its model shows that Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with a high in the mid-70s during the day.