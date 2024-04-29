How you can bring the thunder for the Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have to pull out a win against the Florida Panthers on Monday night to continue their season.

Fans brought the energy to Amalie Arena over the weekend and the players need to feel that energy all the way in Sunrise on Monday night.

Fans are expected to get loud at the official Lightning watch party at 6 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa on Monday night.

Could it be elimination? Or will the Lighting strike again and remain in contention for the Stanley Cup?

They’ve been there before and they want to get there again. They know what they need to do.

“We’ve just been talking about ok the odds aren’t great being down three zip, but 3-1 they’re a little better and hopefully next game it’s three two and then they become a little better,” said Team Captain Steven Stamkos.

Stamkos was part of a major win over the Panthers on Saturday helping the team avoid a sweep in the first round of the playoffs.

He and Brandon Hagel scored two goals in that electric game at Amalie Arena that ended 6-3.

“It’s a period at a time for us at this point,” said Stamkos.

There’s still hope.

