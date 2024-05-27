'Bring on next season' - your views on County's survival

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Ross County cruised to victory over Raith Rovers in the Premiership play-off final.

Here's what you had to say:

Les: I don't think Malky Mackay was a bad manager, and I think Don Cowie has done and will do a fantastic job, but I don't think we would've been in this situation this year if Derek Adams hadn't been involved. We could have maybe been pushing for a top-six spot again. This must be our aim for 2024-25.

Simon: Yet another great escape by County! Shame we don't have the resources to hold on to match-winners like Yan Dhanda and Simon Murray, and with loan players returning home, it'll be another rebuild of the squad. Connor Randall deserves a mention; the most consistent player over the season.

Kenny: A really good, professional display from County. Every player on the pitch was a solid eight out of 10. The difference in quality between the Championship and Premiership this year seems a bit more of a gap than usual. Fair play to the Rovers fans - they came in droves and made more noise than us throughout. Best of luck to them next season.

Jim: County were able to control much of the match. Credit to Raith, they forced Laidlaw into several fine saves and their support was excellent right through. Our finishing was excellent and now Don Cowie needs some shrewd signings to lift us from perennial strugglers. We're not too far off being a decent top-flight side. Bring on next season.