How to bring the inside out in your garden: the new furniture to order now

Soho Home's new 24-piece collection of outdoor furniture includes the stunning Ryker dining table

Despite the seemingly non-stop rain we’ve been experiencing, now is the time to cast our minds to glorious summer days to come – and the garden furniture we need to enjoy them. While it’s standard to have a table and chairs on the patio, perhaps accompanied by the odd deckchair, increasingly we’re looking for more stylish options that make our gardens look as good as our lounges.

“People want to be braver in their choices for outdoor furniture than they’ve typically been allowed to be,” says James Patmore, the design director at Soho Home, which has just released its first collection of outdoor furniture. “They want to be able to choose the same shapes and fabrics for their seating, for example, as they have on their statement pieces in their inside spaces.”

Soho Home's Garret armchair is a beautifully made item of furniture that is suitable for outdoor use

The brand’s 24-piece collection features an outdoor version of its bestselling Garret armchair (£4,495). “It almost looks too nice to be outside, but it’s a perfect example of a beautifully made furniture item which is suitable for outdoor use, instead of the typical utility-driven piece of garden furniture,” says Patmore. These upholstered pieces can even be hosed down, as they have inbuilt channels in the seat designed to drain water, and the fabric is wicking, which draws the moisture out.

He describes the range as “jewellery pieces” thanks to its strong design focus, which pays more attention to form and fabric than is usually the case with outdoor collections. “Furniture can make or break a garden design, just as it can in interiors,” agrees Pollyanna Wilkinson, the director of Studio Pollyanna Landscape Design. “To me, furniture is an opportunity to finish the garden beautifully – it’s an essential element of the design.”

John Lewis's rattan furniture is durable and looks wonderful

Wilkinson, who presents the podcast The Ins and Outs with the interior designer Jojo Barr about how to synchronise interior and exterior design, aims to unite inside and outside spaces when working on a garden. “We’ll always look to the interior design to take inspiration when choosing furniture,” she says. “Our goal is for the garden to feel like an extension of the home, so it makes sense that the furniture used outside needs to be in harmony with what’s happening inside, although it doesn’t have to totally match.”

Zone ‘outdoor rooms’

When planning where to put your furniture, it helps to think of your garden in terms of “rooms”, instead of as one blanket space. “Try to carve out an area for dining, relaxing and quiet contemplation that still leaves space for other parts of the garden,” advises Danielle Le Vaillant, of the furniture brand Cox & Cox. “Once you’ve established those areas, you can think about what pieces of furniture you need to enjoy them.”

For Paul Firmin, who co-founded the lifestyle brand Earl of East, the main priority in his garden is seating

For Paul Firmin, the co-founder of the lifestyle brand Earl of East, and his partner, who have a courtyard garden at their home, “seating is the main priority for us. We have a more laid-back area near the house which is softened with textiles, giving it that cosy vibe. We then have a more social and formal area to eat and prepare food together, and then additional folding stools from Ferm Living and Martino Gamper, which can be moved easily around the space when we have guests.”

No matter the size of your garden, a huge consideration is where you get light and shade. “When we’re choosing dining or seating areas, we’re always looking at the sun,” Wilkinson says. “We usually position sofas in a west-facing spot where you can enjoy an afternoon or evening drink, and maybe a bench or informal seating in an east-facing spot for morning coffee.”

The Dalmati dining table by Soho Home adds a touch of beauty to outdoor spaces

Strategic planters can help as outdoor dividers. “We use different-sized plant pots to zone areas into cooking, dining and lounging areas, which reflects the areas we use most indoors,” says Firmin. “The planters also create points of interest, drawing your eye to the end of the garden where we cook.” Try vintage zinc planters from Garden Art Plus, or sets of terracotta pots from Soto Gardens, a company that also provides pre-chosen collections of border plants.

Start with a hero piece

Patmore prefers starting with seating as a hero piece and building up from there. “A seating arrangement is the main focus of a garden for me,” he says. “It’s where you can relax with friends and family, so you want to create a luxurious, relaxing and laid-back setting.”

Oyoy's Momi chair has a fabulous feel and look to it - Theis Poulsen

He says focusing on fabrics is key for upholstered pieces: “You don’t want to sit down on something that’s crispy and plasticky-feeling; you want the luxury of an indoor space, which is why we use outdoor ranges by renowned fabric designers such as Pierre Frey and Christopher Farr on our in-house designed pieces.” Such pieces can be left outside all summer, but should be stored or covered over winter.

Shop around for weatherproof fabrics

There are now lots of brilliant outdoor fabrics to choose from, so you don’t have to select a piece purely on practicality. “There is often a wrestle between practicality and aesthetic,” says Wilkinson. “Where it goes wrong is when people choose chunky metal or plastic furniture as it tends to be marketed as bullet-proof in terms of weather, which appeals to one’s practical side, but it can look very aggressive next to the softness of the garden. If it’s black or grey, it can look very out of place against the more natural elements of a garden.”

The Studio chair by Buchanan Studio offers a perfect blend of luxury and comfort

Interior designers Angus and Charlotte Buchanan, of Buchanan Studio, agree that a luxury fabric is key to comfort outside. They have their own-designed Studio chair in a fetching red stripe (£3,495) at the back of their garden, under a shelter. “People forget that if you keep something covered, then an indoor piece can still work very well outdoors from April to October,” says Charlotte.

Wikinson says that there are some attractive metal options around, including the bestselling Palissade range by Hay, which is used in the gardens of The Newt in Somerset. Paul Firmin also has it in his garden at home: “We’ve had the set for almost eight years and it’s as good today as when we bought it, despite its never being covered,” he says.

Go for a vintage look

If you’re after a lived-in, layered look in the garden, a well-placed vintage or antique piece can really elevate the space. “Vintage furniture already has the character of age, so it never stands out in a natural environment, and that’s why it always looks so good,” says Paul Middlemiss, the founder of the vintage brand Merchant & Found.

Merchant & Found's vintage metal Tolix chairs are built to last

As for styling, he says, “Nothing beats a great vintage table – personally I prefer wooden – dotted with a grouping of vintage metal chairs.” For chairs, he adds, “Our favourite outdoor vintage pieces are by Tolix, beautifully made since the 1930s; they are the masters of metal garden furniture. They were the first makers to galvanise their furniture by adding a zinc layer of protection, which is why their pieces have lasted.” (From £95, Merchant & Found).

When searching for a table, Middlemiss adds that because many vintage pieces are often “incredibly well made, often by hand, with high-quality materials”, you don’t need to consider whether the piece was originally intended for the outdoors. “Ultimately, what an outdoor table needs to last is to be made of a decent hardwood, such as a heavyweight oak or walnut. A faded farmhouse table can look amazing outside and will last for ever, age beautifully and always be a centrepiece.”

The Arras bench by Garden Art Plus adds an elegant feel to any garden

For other seating requirements – a spot to sit with your morning coffee, perhaps – Travers Nettleton, the co-founder of the outdoor-antique company Garden Art Plus, recommends “a beautiful antique bench; it always sits well in any garden. My personal favourites are the late-regency strapwork benches, which are made from wrought iron and are very elegant.” As well as vintage items in stock, for around £1,800, he also has modern versions from around £780.

Layer up

James Patmore says that once the key pieces of furniture are in place, it’s time to layer up on accessories. In his own garden he has Selby outside side tables (£295, Soho Home), and then brings out “indoor accessories like cushions and throws to add more layers to the outside look”.

Cox & Cox has a superb array of outdoor furniture, such as its Tilos geometric hanging chair

Danielle Le Vaillant adds that “an outdoor rug makes a welcoming touch, laid on a patio or decking to add some decorative interest and a bit of texture”. Try the Indoor Outdoor Squares rug by Cox & Cox (£325).

If you want to extend summer nights, then think about lighting. “We have storm lanterns and festoon lights in the garden that we use year round; they make the garden feel like an extension of our home and the warm light really makes it feel cosy,” says Paul Firmin. “Uplighting in planters also looks great, especially if, as in our garden, a lot of the planting scheme is evergreen and structural.”

Squiggle seating by John Lewis, which says customers tend to start searching for garden furniture in February

Order now

It may feel counter-intuitive to order your sun lounger while the weather is still decidedly iffy, but many ranges sell out by summer. According to Google Trends data, garden furniture attracts more than 90 million searches during March, April and May. John Lewis, which recently released its outdoor collection, says that customers start searching for garden furniture in February, with some ranges such as its Burford collection selling out before summer. Likewise, Le Vaillant says Cox & Cox is also already seeing an upturn in outdoor sales. Wilkinson advises getting ahead of the curve: “Most people only start thinking of their garden when the clocks change. If you order now, it will arrive ready for the good weather.” Which means you can enjoy every second that the sun shines.

