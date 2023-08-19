Who can bring home elusive FHSAA state football titles?

Orlando area high school football teams have been shut out of state championship status since the COVID-infected 2020 season, when Sanford Seminole completed a 12-0 run with a 38-10 rout of Kissimmee Osceola in an all-Central Florida Class 8A final at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

In the past two seasons, teams from the South half of the playoff brackets have dominated. Apopka (11-4 in 2022), a 3-time state champion, was the only area team to reach a final. The Blue Darters lost a 16-13 overtime heartbreaker against Miami Columbus in last year’s Class 4M (Metro) championship game in Fort Lauderdale after falling to Venice 35-7 in the 2021 Class 8A title game. The Blue Darters let a lead slip away in a 21-20 loss to Columbus in a 2019 final.

“We should have won last year and we could have won in 2019,” Apopka coach Jeff Rolson said in the preseason. “They have good players, we have good players. We just haven’t finished in games where we had the chance. I don’t feel disadvantaged.”

Jones coach Elijah Williams has a very different point of view. He said the South Florida powers that won the 3M, 2M and 1M classifications last year — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, Miami Central and Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna — do have a big advantage.

“We have kids that transfer in Central Florida, but down there all the best players go to four or five schools and nobody cares,” Williams said. “They create super teams.

“Our rules are a little stricter. We’ve got to abide by the rules. Take Apopka, Edgewater and Jones and let all the good kids in Orlando be on those three teams and watch how many championships we win.”

Transfers have impacted the balance of power for decades and the state legislature required the Florida High School Athletic Association to allow more school choice opportunities this year.

Longtime Florida football expert Larry Blustein tracks the movement in South Florida, his home base. His list showed that Miami-Dade and Broward County schools had 237 transfers from Jan. 1-July 25. Traditional powers Aquinas (3M), Central (2M), Plantation American Heritage (2M), Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (2M) and Chaminade (1M) gained impact talent, as usual, but they weren’t the only benefactors.

Blustein said 22 of those transfers landed at Miami Norland (2M). And Western High (4M) of Broward added 18 players.

“Kids are crossing the county lines, which didn’t happen back in the day,” Blustein said. “But the numbers are about the same as they were in ‘21 and ‘22. And you’ve got schools in Orlando, including Jones, that are also getting kids from all over the place.”

Last year, Ocoee (9-4) gained key transfers and made program history. The Knights lost to Columbus 41-36 in a 4M semifinal. This season, Olympia (6-5) could be the sleeper team coming out of Region 2 in the large-school class after adding size and speed in the transfer portal.

Once again the classifications for the state’s largest enrollment schools are where the talent seems to be spread more evenly.

Apopka won big-school championships in 2001, ’12 and ’14 but after that 8A was the picture of parity with nine different champions in nine years, including Dr. Phillips’ ’17 title.

The FHSAA’s board of directors revolutionized its long-standing format in 2022, splitting schools into separate Metro and Suburban playoff brackets. But the balance among big schools still played out in the new 4M and 4S divisions.

Seminole (9-3) went 43-6 over the past four seasons with an 11-3 playoff record that included six postseason wins in its 2020 title campaign. The Seminoles share a district with Apopka and backyard rival Lake Mary (8-4), which knocked the ‘Noles out of the playoffs last year before losing to Apopka 30-23 in the Region 1 final.

Those three teams figure to slug it out again.

“Schematically we’re more high level than those [South Florida] teams,” said new Seminole coach Karl Calhoun. “Collectively, I think Central Florida is stronger. But I think kids move around [and transfer] more freely down there and that benefits those high-end teams the most.”

Kissimmee Osceola (10-4), a state champ in 1998 and runner-up in ’82, 2007, ’14, ’15 and ’20, shifted to the Suburban side and scored close playoff wins against DeLand 30-28 and Treasure Coast 10-7 before losing a 14-7 state semifinal to 4S champ Lakeland (14-0).

DeLand (6-5), a state runner-up in 2009, is back in the hunt with a strong senior class for coach Rick Darlington, the mastermind of Apopka’s title teams.

Lake Minneola (10-2) is another 4S contender but is in the same region as Lakeland, which has reloaded.

“Those are the two classifications that are the hardest to predict,” said Osceola coach Eric Pinellas. “There are South Florida teams that dominate the other classes, but in 8A you didn’t know who was going to win. That’s how I think it is in 4M and 4S.”

Williams agrees with that statement.

“If we were in 8A or 4M Jones would have four [championship] rings right now,” he said. “I really believe that. We’ve beaten all those big schools. But if you’re in a lower class you’ve got to load up to win.”

Bishop Moore (8-4), a 2015 state champ, is in the North half of a 2M division that boasts multiple South Florida powers. Central has won nine state titles, including four in a row, and is joined by Miami Northwestern (7), Miami Booker T. Washington (5), American Heritage (5) and Cardinal Gibbons (3).

Orlando Christian Prep (6-5) was ranked eighth in 1M last year but faces an uphill climb against the likes of nine-time state champions Trinity Christian and University Christian of Jacksonville and Chaminade, which won its seventh title in 2022.

Williams is correct in saying that Orlando district rivals Jones (11-3) and Edgewater (12-1) are smaller schools that have proven to be as good if not better than anybody in the area. But their paths to elusive state titles have been obstructed by South Florida dynasties. They are now 3M, where Aquinas claimed its 14th state title — and fourth in a row — last year.

Jones was 71-15 in Williams’ seven previous seasons and that includes going 2-0 against Apopka (2019 and ’20), 6-0 vs. West Orange and 2-0 against Dr. Phillips.

Edgewater, under seventh-year coach Cameron Duke (66-12), also is 2-0 vs. Apopka and is 3-2 against Jones and 3-0 vs. 4M Winter Park. The Eagles beat 4M region champ Ocoee last year.

Jones’ playoff losses have been mostly to monsters, including a 2019 state championship setback against Northwestern. The Tigers also have fallen to five-time state champ Cocoa, three-time state champ Cardinal Gibbons (twice), Tampa Jesuit and state runners-up Pensacola Pine Forest in 2021 and Homestead in ’22.

Edgewater lost 6A championship games against Aquinas in 2019 and ’20. The Eagles dropped a ’18 state semi to Lakeland and were ousted last year by Jones in a region final after beating the Tigers in a regular season district game.

“We could have won either one of those games against Aquinas,” Duke said. “We took those guys to the brink. To win a state championship, I want to have to beat the best.”

