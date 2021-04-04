Bring in some Bruins for a busy week

Eeli Tolvanen jumped from being rostered in 23% of Yahoo leagues a week ago when he last appeared on Waiver Wired to 37%, while Joonas Donskoi skyrocketed from 20% to 55%. Jason Robertson’s rostered percentage increased from 17% to 31% over the week following another appearance on Waiver Wired. Alexander Wennberg has been a popular add following his hat trick on Saturday. He is up to being rostered in 11% of Yahoo leagues. He was sitting at 4% when he was mentioned on Waiver Wired last week.

Meanwhile, Alex Iafallo is still available in 86% of Yahoo leagues and Kirby Dach can be had in 76% of pools on Yahoo.

Jared Spurgeon (Minnesota) - D - Rostered in 25% of Yahoo leagues

Spurgeon has registered four goals and seven points in the last 12 games. He has 20 shots on goal, nine hits and 24 blocks during that span. He has had a good jump in production after generating just four helpers in his first 23 appearances. That kind of play isn't what we are used to seeing from Spurgeon, who had 32 points across 62 appearances last year after he had a career-high 43 points in 82 outings in 2018-19. The Wild captain has been one of the team’s more productive players of late and that could bode well for fantasy managers with the Wild primed to play four times in each of the next three weeks.

David Krejci (Boston) - C - Rostered in 20% of Yahoo leagues

Krejci has generated 10 points, including nine assists, in his last seven outings. He has one goal and four helpers on the power play during that span as well as 10 shots on target. Krejci has posted just two goals this season, but he is up to 23 points over 30 appearances, which makes him Boston’s top secondary producer beyond the top line. The Bruins have a busy five-game schedule for this week, including three contests versus the Philadelphia Flyers, and Krejci’s hot play makes him an intriguing pickup. Riding shotgun with David Pastrnak on Saturday adds something extra to the equation as well.

Linus Ullmark (Buffalo) - G - Rostered in 19% of Yahoo leagues

Ullmark has been a bright spot for the Sabres in what has been a dismal season. He has posted a 7-5-3 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. Ullmark has gone 2-1-1, while stopping 124 of 134 shots and posting a .925 save percentage since his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury. The Sabres play four times this week and Ullmark should play in at least three contests. That includes two meetings with New Jersey, which is a team he has a mark of 3-0-0 against to go along with a 1.76 GAA and .949 SV% in four appearances.

Phillip Danault (Montreal) - C - Rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues

Danault has compiled three goals and 11 points in the past 12 games after having just eight assists over 22 contests previously. He has five multi-point performances during that stretch, which included a string of three in a row going into Saturday’s contest. Unfortunately, Danault’s point streak came to an end that night, but he remains a solid roster addition nonetheless.

Jared McCann (Pittsburgh) - C, LW - Rostered in 17% of Yahoo leagues

McCann has been appearing on Waiver Wired frequently of late and he’s worth mentioning again. He has racked up six goals and 11 points in his past 12 outings. McCann has three power-play goals and one assist on the man advantage in the last six games. He has been skating on the top unit of the Penguins, while centering the team’s second line during even-strength situations. McCann has had a strong showing in 2020-21 with 17 points and 52 shots over 25 appearances.

Nick Ritchie (Boston) - LW - Rostered in 15% of Yahoo leagues

Ritchie has had a solid season for the Bruins, while contributing 10 goals, 20 points, 79 shots and 58 hits in 34 contests. He cooled down following a hot start, but he has been better offensively of late. Ritchie has provided two goals, three helpers, 17 shots, three blocks and 11 hits over the past five games. He is back in Boston’s top-six forward group and he continues to be utilized on the top power-play unit. As previously mentioned, it’s a busy week for the Bruins and the team’s secondary producers will need to step up to help cement the team’s playoff positioning.

Nick Schmaltz (Arizona) - C, LW - Rostered in 14% of Yahoo leagues

Schmaltz has accounted for two goals and five assists in the last eight games. He has been held off the scoresheet twice during that stretch and he is currently riding a four-game point spree. Schmaltz has two goals and three helpers during that stretch, while supplying 13 shots on target. He is up tp 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) through 37 games this season, which ranks fourth on the Coyotes in scoring.

Valeri Nichushkin (Colorado) - LW, RW - Rostered in 12% of Yahoo leagues

There has been plenty of offense to go around in Colorado this season. Now that Donskoi is probably unavailable in most leagues, Nichushkin is the next member of the Avalanche who could use some fantasy attention. He has collected six goals and 13 points in his past 16 matches. He has 45 shots on target during that span. Colorado has four games scheduled for this week.

Anthony Beauvillier (New York Islanders) - LW - Rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues

Beauvillier has been much better of late after recording just two goals and six points through 22 matches to start the year. He has heated up with six goals and two assists in seven games. He has 13 shots on target during that stretch. Beauvillier logged time on the top power-play unit of the Islanders on Saturday and scored a goal. He is worthy of a flier at this time, but teammate Josh Bailey (11%) is another good option if you are seeking a more stable point producer without the goal explosiveness.

Alex Goligoski (Arizona) - D - Rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues

Goligoski has generated one goal, four assists, nine shots, four hits and 14 blocks in the last five games. It’s been a tough year for the 35-year-old blueliner offensively following a 23-game scoreless drought from Jan. 16-Mar. 6, but that’s not typical of him. Goligoski has topped 30 points in three of his previous four seasons with the Coyotes. His improved play recently suggests his offensive game is coming around. He has also usually been a good source of shots and blocks, which hasn’t changed this season. He has been credited with 46 shots and 74 blocks through 37 matches.

Honorable mention:

Craig Smith (Boston) - RW - Rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues

Smith has two goals and five assists in the last seven games. He moved up to the top line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on Saturday, which adds to his fantasy appeal.