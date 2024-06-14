'Bring back McKenna & Wright'

[BBC]

If you could only buy one, sell one, and loan out one player at Aberdeen, who would you pick?

That was the question we asked you to answer, with the transfer window now open.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Scotty: Sell Duk. His head is already out the door, it's time to cash in. Buy Idris El Mizouni. We are short of a defensive midfielder and he is ready to step up a level. Currently on loan to Leyton Orient and is surplus to requirements at Ipswich. Loan Ibrahim Sadiq. He was outstanding for BK Hacken against us, got sold but isn't getting a game for his new club, AZ Alkmaar.

Allan: Would like a new keeper now Kelle Roos is away. Keeping Miovski is better than any signing.

Andy: The Dons need a new keeper and a midfielder to replace the ailing Graeme Shinnie. Then bring back Scott McKenna and Scott Wright.

Johnny: Don't rush with any spending, tired of seeing players come in who are no better than the youth guys breaking through. The Dons do need a first-choice goalkeeper. Don't think many need replaced right now. Even if Miovski goes, pocket the cash and let Jimmy Thelin run the rule.

Wayne: No major overhaul required but definitely six or seven good quality signings with a mix of youth and experience.

Eric: I really hope we can deliver at least four or five quality signings as we are bound to receive offers for at least three players, lose two to freedom of contract, plus lose a few loanees.