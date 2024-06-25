The brilliant idea of a Polish company for Mbappé 🐢

The brilliant idea of a Polish company for Mbappé 🐢

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in French here. Let us know in the comments what you think of this translation.

Will we finally get to see the much-anticipated photo?

Kylian Mbappé’s broken nose has certainly made us eager to see him sporting a Ninja Turtles-themed mask.

Unfortunately, the regulations do not allow the striker to wear anything other than a black mask during a match.

However, we might see the Bondy star donning the hoped-for colored mask during training. Indeed, a Polish company has created a custom-made mask featuring the famous turtles.

It is his former PSG teammate, Marcin Bulka, who could present him with this new mask.

Une entreprise polonaise a confectionné un masque aux couleurs des Tortues Ninja pour Kylian Mbappé ! 🐢 Ils ont contacté Marcin Bułka, ancien coéquipier de Mbappé, pour qu'il le lui remette demain. 🗞️ @weszlocom pic.twitter.com/AQfZNV2Zcc — Vibes Foot (@VibesFoot) June 24, 2024

We can’t wait to see the photo!