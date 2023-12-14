Brilliant Christmas stocking fillers and small gift ideas for mountain bikers and off-road riders

Two mountain bikers riding in the snow.

Christmas Stocking Fillers

gifts for mountain bikers

Our top picks US

Our top picks UK

1. US Stocking fillers

2. UK Stocking fillers

Christmas is almost here and time is running out for getting your mountain biking and off-road riders a perfect present. You may have already got their main gift sorted, but if not, we've selected a massive selection of ideas over on our Christmas gift ideas for mountain bikers guide, where you'll find everything from the best mountain bike helmets to pressure washers, lights and GPS computers. Most of the gifts are carrying nice discounts to make you look like an even more generous partner, parent, brother or sister on Christmas Day.

You may also be on the hunt for some last minute smaller items for the cyclist in your life, filling Xmas stockings, or maybe the dreaded office secret Santa.

So to make things easier, I've had a hunt around and compiled this Christmas gift guide with a host of excellent mountain biking, off-road riding and cycling themed goodies that I'd be very happy to be opening on Christmas morning.

As time is of the essence, the majority of these are available from Amazon, where a Prime subscription will guarantee you get your purchase in plenty of time, I’ve also added a list of the best online cycling retailers below that can also help point you in the right direction, but it's worth checking each retailer's Christmas delivery schedules.

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free trial below, just remember to stick a cancellation reminder in your phone before the 30 days are up, if you don't want to keep it.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime US

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime UK

Our top picks US

Our top picks UK

1. US Christmas stocking fillers

Endura BaaBaa Merino Socks: $19.99 at Amazon

You can't go wrong with socks and Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without giving or receiving socks, it's a tradition. The BaaBaa socks from Scottish mountain bike brand Endura will put a smile to any mountain biker's face on Christmas morning. The BaaBaa's combine the comfort and odor control of merino wool and the moisture management properties of synthetic fibers. They'll keep feet comfortable and dry throughout the coldest of mountain bike adventures, and come in a huge selection of color options if you fancy gifting more than one pair.View Deal

GripGrab Windproof Cycling Gloves: $34.99 at Amazon

GripGrab make a host of weather beating products designed for all year riding. These gloves have a windproof and water-resistant back panel, and a DoctorGel gel pad on the palm to provide plenty comfort and protection, no matter how cold or rough the weather. Perfect for gravel bike riding and the daily commute. If you're feeling generous pair them up with the GripGrab windproof and waterproof overshoes and give the gift of cozy feet.View Deal

Topeak Mini PT30 Multi-Tool: $45.99 at Amazon

Tools are always a perfect option for a cyclist at Christmas, and having a lightweight Multi-Tool like the Mini PT30 from Topeak can help with those troublesome trailside repairs and get your rider rolling again. The PT30 has 30 (you'd never have guessed) functions including Allen wrenches, screwdrivers, chain tools, and even a serrated knife. Lightweight and versatile, the Mini PT30 it's a perfect stocking filler.

View Deal

Lonely Planet Epic Bike Rides of the World Book: $28.82 at Amazon

The Lonely Planet Epic Bike Rides book will certainly inspire the avid cyclist in your life. This beautifully illustrated hardback comes packed with 200 rides from across the globe. From the bikepacking adventures in Ecuador to mountain biking in Canada, there is something for every rider and sure to fuel the rider in your life's passion for their next big mountain biking adventure ride.

View Deal

Zwift Digital Gift Card: $50 at Zwift

Not all mountain bikers ride in the winter and indoor training on Zwift is a great way to keep up fitness. A Zwift Digital Gift Card allows the Zwifter in your life to pick products in the Zwift Shop, it never expires, and it's digital so no worrying about delivery times.View Deal

Muc-Off Rainproof Essentials Case: $24.95 at Amazon

Carry ride essentials in style with this waterproof case from Muc-Off. The waterproof-coated main body keeps phones and other valuables safe. It also features a soft divider to keep everything separated and can double up for storage for smaller tools. It comes in a choice of three colorways too.View Deal

Squirt Biodegradable Bike Cleaner: $23 at Amazon

Squirt products are the official bike care products of the Cape Epic MTB Series and its biodegradable cleaner comes in 10x 30 ml super concentrated sachets. That can also double up as a degreaser. You might not think it's the most thrilling present but super useful all year round and double up with the Squirt Wax Chain Lube for a nice stocking filling combo.View Deal

Park Tool Heavy Duty Shop Apron: $29.95 at Amazon

It's maybe not the most exciting of gifts but bike maintenance can be a messy job, but this heavy-duty apron from Park Tool is made from durable cotton canvas and keeps all the dirt and grime off clothes. It also has a nice big Park Tool logo which makes it extra cool as well as functional.View Deal

Muc-Off Premium Brush Set: $34.79 at Amazon

Now this won't seem like the most thrilling of gifts, but one that will get used and be super useful for the rider in your life. The Muc-Off Premium Brush Set includes every type of brush the brand makes, versatile, great value, and ideal for agitating dirt while caring for a bike’s delicate finish. The set comes in a handy storage bag and a brush for every job is included. Match it up with the famous Muc-Off Pink Bike Cleaner for a perfect gift.View Deal

2. UK Christmas stocking fillers

Misspent Summers Downhill MTB Book: £22 at Amazon

If you know a fan of downhill mountain bike racing, then this is the ideal book for them. The crew at Misspent Summers travel the world every year documenting the UCI DH MTB World Cup and World Championships. Hurly Burly, is the 2023 yearbook and features 276 pages of stunning photography, reporting, and storytelling from the madness that is a downhill season.

View Deal

Fox Racing Machinist Beanie: £28.98 at Amazon

We all love a cozy beanie and this Fox Racing Machinist Beanie allows your rider to rep the Fox Racing brand in minimalist style. It comes in two color choices and is an perfect cold weather day item, it's at home in the bike park car park or having those post-ride chill beers in the pub.

Atherton Bikes Original T-Shirt: £25 at Atherton Bikes

There are plenty of tacky t-shirts you could give the mountain biker in your life, but why not give them something they will love to wear. The Athertons are legends of the game Gee, Rachel and Dan Atherton are currently ripping it up with their stunning range of mountain bikes that have seen the brand claim the World Downhill MTB champs with Charlie Hatton, and also delivered Rachel Atherton to a triumphant World Cup return this year too. The Atherton Racing clothing range is super stylish and the original T-shirt features the brand's logo, and will draw the nods of recognition from fellow mountain bikers anywhere it's seen.

LifeJacket Moisturiser Set: £30 at Amazon

After a hard day riding your face can take a beating. Skin care is never top of my list, but I now use the LifeJacket range daily, and it comes highly recommended. The range of moisturizers is designed to protect and improve skin. The Daily Protection moisturizer is perfect for a day riding lightweight, non-greasy and with full SPF 30 protection. It's also water resistant so no annoying stinging eyes mid-ride. The Daily Repair is great for a post-shave and post-ride refresh, and anti-ageing.View Deal

Peaty's All-Season Bike Chain Lubricant Pack: £17.99 at Amazon

We love Peaty's products here at Bike Perfect and Peaty's Premium All Weather comes out top in our best bike chain lubes guide . This lubricant pack has all conditions covered and comes with 60ml Wet Lube, 60ml Dry Lube and 60ml Mixed Weather Lube. Not the most exciting of gifts I'll admit but one that any discerning rider will be more than happy to receive. If you feel like adding to this the Peaty's Cleaning Kit also comes highly recommended.

View Deal

Crankbrothers M-17 Multi-Tool: £29.63 at Amazon

In the world of multi-tools you'll be hard pushed to find a better looking option than the various versions in the Crankbrothers range. It's not just looks though, and the super useful multi-tool have been a staple piece of kit for many a mountain biker for ages. The best mountain biking multi-tools have just about emergency you need for trailside fixes, and the Crankbrothers M-17 has 17 packed into its slender and lightweight frame.

Raleigh Chopper Gift Set: £20 at Boots

Any bike rider will know about the iconic Raleigh Chopper , and if like me, you're a certain age, you may have been lucky enough to own one. Raleigh recently relaunched a limited edition Chopper that sold out instantly, but you can still gift the nostalgia with this Raleigh Chopper Gift set. It has a 2-in-1 Shampoo & conditioner, Body wash, Face hydrator, and Multi-use balm all packed up in a keepsake tin (handy for keeping all those workshop bits in) and that features the iconic Raleigh Chopper.View Deal

Endura BaaBaa Socks: £12.99 at Amazon

I'd be disappointed if I didn't get some socks on Christmas Day, and these Endura BaaBaa socks will bring a smile to any mountain biker's face on Christmas morning. The BaaBaas combine the comfort and odor control of merino wool and the moisture management properties of synthetic fibers. They'll keep feet comfortable and dry throughout the coldest of mountain bike adventures , and come in a huge selection of color options if you feel that one pair just isn't enough.



Mountain Bike Trail Prints: £24.95 at TrailMaps

TrailMaps are brilliant and a superb way for your favorite mountain biker to commemorate their local mountain bike trail, remember an epic day's riding, or provide inspiration for their next mountain bike adventures. These beautifully detailed infographic art prints show mountain bike trails in some of the most popular destinations from around the world including Fort William and Atherton Racing's Dyfi Bike Park. There is a huge collection to choose from and these will look great in any cyclist's pain cave.

View Deal

Quick links to buy Christmas gifts for mountain bikers

Already looking for something in particular or our gifts for mountain biker's suggestions not quite hitting the mark? Then you might want to check what the large online retailers have to offer. Here are the sites where you'll regularly find quality mountain biking products, and often offer discounts as a bonus.

USA:

UK: