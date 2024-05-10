'A brilliant chance to take one step closer' - McGregor

Callum McGregor wants Celtic to channel the "emotion" of Saturday's crucial Premiership clash with rivals Rangers into a positive performance.

A win over their city rivals would take Brendan Rodgers' side six points clear at the top of the league with just two games left, and McGregor says such high-pressure games are par for the course at a club like Celtic.

"The game is emotional," McGregor said. "You want to be emotional when you're playing the game because I think you've got to find something different to get your team over the line.

"It's a brilliant chance to take one step closer to where we want to be. You add in the fact it's against your biggest rival, it gives you and the fans more motivation.

"Hopefully we can channel that energy in the right way and send the supporters home happy.

"I try to stress to the players that if you want to play for this club, you have to play in big pressure games, and certainly over the last couple of years, we've managed to deal with that really well."