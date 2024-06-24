'Brilliant to be back' - Harrison returns to Everton

[Getty Images]

Jack Harrison believes he has "a lot more to offer" after his return to Everton on loan from Leeds United was confirmed.

The 27-year-old winger, who spent last season on loan with the Toffees and scored four goals in 35 appearances, is heading back to Goodison Park for the 2024-25 campaign.

Harrison told Blues club media: "It's brilliant to be back. Everton is a great club, there is a fantastic group of lads here and I'm excited to get started again with a full pre-season of training.

"There are a lot of reasons for wanting to return to Everton. I think the club in general - the fans, the staff, the manager, my team-mates - everyone made me feel really comfortable right away and thats somewhere you want to be as a player. It's a great place to play football.

"The other thing is I know I have a lot more to offer. That's extra motivation for me to go back and prove to myself and to Everton Football Club that I can do more on the pitch. This season I'll be able to have a full pre-season and hopefully hit the ground running."