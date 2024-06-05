Brighton's Verbruggen named Netherlands goalkeeper for Euro 2024

The Netherlands Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in action during the International friendly soccer match between Germany and Netherlands at Deutsche Bank Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Bart Verbruggen has been named first choice Netherlands goalkeeper for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament, coach Ronald Koeman announced on Wednesday.

Verbruggen, 21, from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion has played well over the past months and won a first of now five caps in a Euro qualifier against France last October.

"I have known for a few weeks that Bart will be number one," Koeman told reporters at the team's training camp in Zeist.

Verbruggen spoke of "a boyhood dream come true" as he was picked ahead of Brentford's Mark Flekken and Justin Bijlow from Feyenoord.

The Dutch play final tune-up games against Canada on Thursday and Iceland four days later.

At the Euros in Germany they face France again in the group stage, plus Poland and Austria. The last time the Euros were played in (then West) Germany, in 1988 they won the title, with Koeman part of the team.