Brighton's emergence as one of the Premier League big boys continues with Liverpool draw

Everyone connected with Brighton and Hove Albion will tell you that their current position as a major club is uncharted territory, but they are doing a very convincing impression of one. This point from behind against one of the country’s true giants was more evidence that they are equal to the new challenges they face almost every week.

They finished strongly against Liverpool, after looking stranded at 2-1 down. Hanging around in games like these suggests real mettle. Liverpool did not initially follow the blueprint set by Brighton’s recent conquerors. Chelsea, AEK Athens and Aston Villa have to some degree sat off rather than pressed aggressively, attempting to negate Roberto De Zerbi’s rope-a-dope invitation to close down whichever rotating goalkeeper he has selected. Instead, Liverpool pressed every inch of the pitch, but Brighton laid a different trap at the other end.

With the game inert after 19 minutes, Alisson had time on the edge of his box to choose any number of passes, eventually selecting Virgil van Dijk, the closest defender to him. He too had an age to act but slightly undercooked his pass to Alexis Mac Allister whose inattentiveness cost him, Simon Adingra robbing the ball and rolling a side-footed finish in from outside the box.

From there Brighton won the physical battle when out of possession and looked far more threatening with it. Then Liverpool turned it around without having to do very much at all. True, it was a well-executed passing move which led to Mohamed Salah’s equaliser, but it would not have been possible without Lewis Dunk giving the ball away having navigated far more imposing situations without bother.

Three minutes later Salah casually smashed a penalty to Bart Verbruggen’s left, Brighton again losing concentration when Pascal Gross was dispossessed in his own box by Dominik Szoboszlai and the Brighton left-back attempted to atone with a shirt-pull. It was a game that made you question the wisdom of defenders and goalkeepers being asked to pass as much as they are in 2023.

Mohamed Salah slots the ball home - Glyn Kirk/AFP

In the second half, Salah seized control from the flank, acting as pace-setter and outlet for Liverpool. Rare to see so much influence exerted from the right wing in a part of the country which routinely elects MPs from the Green Party. Liverpool looked more threatening with Ryan Gravenberch on for Harvey Elliot but the missed chances totted up ominously. Gravenberch hit the bar from close range, Luis Diaz shot wide wastefully from presentable circumstances.

Brighton bellowed for two handball penalties, the first halfheartedly, the second when a Kaoru Mitoma shot deflected up Van Dijk’s leg and onto his hand. A pause in play after that one, when Anthony Taylor took a walk to the sidelines. The crowd cheered, then switched to calling the referee a rude word instead when, instead of checking a monitor, he booked De Zerbi. “We want a replay,” sung their fans.

Little demand for one after Dunk completed an inconsistent afternoon by scoring an unexpected equaliser, for him, his team and seemingly Liverpool’s defence. Several had a chance to deal with Solly March’s crossed free-kick, all watched it sail past as if hypnotised. Dunk steered it in and Brighton pass another test.

