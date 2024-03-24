Brighton's Cam Duffany chosen Livingston County's top hockey player

BRIGHTON — Before Cam Duffany tore up opposing goaltenders for Brighton’s hockey team, he did quite a number on the carpet in the family home.

His first “rink” was the family living room at the age of 1 — and, yes, he wore skates.

“It wasn’t too good for the carpet,” Duffany said. “But I put on gear and had a blast playing mini sticks with skates on.”

Thus, born was Duffany’s love of the game.

Duffany doesn’t come from a typical hockey family in which the passion for the sport is passed down from generation to generation. His older brother by 13 years, Garrett, was the first Duffany to play hockey.

Young Cam was barely old enough to understand the game when he watched Garrett play for Farmington High School.

“I was 2 or 3 and my dad used to take me to games,” Duffany said. “I would sit there and act like I knew what was going on. I wasn’t saying anything. He was my inspiration to play hockey. That’s how I got into it.”

More than a decade later, Duffany would make a name for himself as one of the best high school players ever in Livingston County.

He is the Livingston Daily’s hockey Player of the Year for the second straight season after making the Division 1 all-state team for the third time and the seven-member all-state Dream Team.

Only three other players from a Livingston County school, including senior teammate Levi Pennala, have made first-team all-state three times.

Brighton's Cam Duffany is a two-time Livingston County hockey Player of the Year.

Duffany was a driving force behind the Bulldogs’ three trips to the state Division 1 championship game, where they lost each time to a Detroit Catholic Central team that is on a record-tying run of five consecutive titles.

“It was definitely the most fun three years I’ve had playing hockey,” Duffany said. “All the friends and brothers I made, I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

After playing travel hockey as a freshman, Duffany came out for Brighton in 2021-22. Brighton coach Kurt Kivisto saw enough potential in him to put him on the top line with senior Nick Baker, who would make first-team all-state that season.

“I was a little nervous,” Duffany said. “I wasn’t really playing my best. It took me like a week or so until I was comfortable and was friends with everybody. Everybody was like older brothers to me. It made it really easy to play with them.

“(Baker) was one of the top guys in the state. To have him be on my line, it was something not a lot of people get. It definitely made it really easy for me.”

Also skating on that line was another sophomore, Lane Petit. Petit and Duffany would remain linemates for three seasons, putting up two of the best offensive careers in Brighton history.

Duffany finished third on Brighton’s all-time scoring list with 84 goals and 91 assists for 175 points in 88 games. Petit finished fifth with 89 goals and 58 assists for 147 points in 87 games.

As seniors, they each scored 36 goals to tie for third on Brighton’s single-season list. Duffany’s 70-point senior season ranks fourth in Bulldog history.

Cam Duffany finished third on Brighton’s all-time scoring list with 84 goals and 91 assists for 175 points in 88 games.

“We really grew close and became really close friends in school, out of school, at hockey,” Duffany said. “To have him on my line for three years was something great.”

While those numbers are great, even more telling is how productive Duffany was in the biggest games.

In 15 playoff games, Duffany had 26 goals and eight assists, contributing to 48% of Brighton’s goals during three state finals runs. He had all three goals, including the overtime goal, during a 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Livonia Stevenson last season. This year, he scored seven goals in a 9-1 victory over Ann Arbor Pioneer, two goals in another quarterfinal victory over Stevenson and two goals in a 4-3 overtime victory over Clarkston in the state semifinals.

“He was a guy all of his three years with us who was a playoff performer,” Kivisto said. “He definitely stepped up in those big moments. That was a big part of the legacy he left behind.”

Duffany’s goal is to play NCAA Division I hockey, but even the best high school players need a year or two of juniors before entering college.

He hasn’t made a commitment to a junior team yet, but is encouraged by the success of recent Livingston County Dream Teamers who have gone on to major college programs.

“(Brighton’s Jake) Crespi or (Hartland’s) Joey Larson, it gives me hope that if I just work and put in the effort, then I can hopefully get there some day,” Duffany said.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Brighton's Cam Duffany repeats as Livingston County's top hockey player