Brighton's Braeden Chiles only second Livingston County all-state kicker

Brighton senior Braeden Chiles has become only the second Livingston County kicker to make The Associated Press’ all-state football first team.

Chiles was chosen the Division 1-2 all-state kicker by a media panel from throughout Michigan.

He is the only county player recognized this season by The AP. Chiles was also the only county player to make the Michigan High School Football Coaches’ Association’s all-state team.

The only other county kicker to make the first team was Brighton’s Jay Jandasek in 2005. Hartland’s Nathan Dibert was a second-team selection in 2021.

Chiles is the ninth Brighton player to make The AP’s first team, and the first since defensive lineman Luke Stanton and linebacker Cole Riddle were chosen in 2019 after leading the Bulldogs to the state Division 1 championship game.

Chiles broke Jandasek’s school record with a 53-yard field goal against Northville on Sept. 8. Jandasek had a 52-yarder against Rockford in 2004.

As a senior, Chiles was 5-for-7 on field goal attempts. He was 17-for-20 during his three-year career, kicking game-winners against Hartland and Northville in 2022.

On top of his kicking prowess, Chiles also started at defensive end and was in some offensive packages for the Bulldogs.

“Braeden was as good as they get as far as high school kickers go,” Brighton coach Brian Lemons said. “He was also our starting defensive end and played a few different positions on offense in special packages. The guy’s out there in the meat grinder the whole game and, ‘Hey, you have to go out there and kick a game-winning field goal.’ He has the perfect temperament to be a successful specialist in college.”

AP DIVISION 1-2 ALL-STATE FOOTBALL

Player of the Year: Isaiah Marshall, Southfield A&T

Coach of the Year: Shane Fairfield, Muskegon

ALL-STATE

Quarterbacks

Isaiah Marshall, Southfield A&T, Sr.

Bryce Underwood, Belleville, Jr.

Running Backs

Jayden Terry, Grandville, Soph.

Brock Townsend, Caledonia, Sr.

Billy Roberson II, Lake Orion, Sr.

Jace Clarizio, East Lansing, Jr.

Izaiah Wright, Gibraltar Carlson, Soph.

Receivers

Braylon Isom, Saginaw Heritage, Sr.

Tashi Braceful, Southfield A&T, Sr.

DeShaun Lanier, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, Jr.

Brady Prieskorn, Rochester Adams, Sr.

Offensive Linemen

Khalief Canty, Detroit Cass Tech, Jr.

Gregory Patrick, Portage Northern, Soph.

Avery Gach, Birmingham Groves, Jr.

Alex McPhee, Rockford, Sr.

Kicker

Braeden Chiles, Brighton, Sr.

Defensive Linemen

Brandon Davis-Swain, West Bloomfield, Sr.

Noah Bishop, Detroit Cass Tech, Sr.

Stanley Cunningham, Muskegon, Sr.

Isaiah Harris, Saline, Soph.

Linebackers

Jeremiah Beasley, Belleville, Sr.

Desman Stephens II, Clarkston, Sr.

Carter Herriman, Davison, Sr.

Stellan Bowman, East Kentwood, Sr.

Defensive Backs

Jamir Benjamin, West Bloomfield, Sr.

M’Khi Guy, Muskegon, Sr.

Kandakai Sherman Jr., Warren De La Salle, Sr.

Cullen Murphy, Northville, Sr.

Punter

Avery Kucharski, Portage Northern, Sr.

Specialist

Isaac Poot, Rockford, Jr.

Adrian Walker, Belleville, Jr.

Jadyn Walker, Portage Northern, Sr.

Coach

SECOND TEAM

Quarterbacks

CJ Carr, Saline, Sr.

Running Backs

Kayden Forbes, Holland West Ottawa, Jr.

Jakob Price, Muskegon, Sr.

AJ Hill, Davison, Jr.

Receivers

Kevin Simes, Belleville, Sr.

Cam Kruisenga, Rockford, Sr.

Caid Fox, Saline, Sr.

Brody Kosin, Clarkston, Sr.

Elisha Durham, West Bloomfield, Jr.

Offensive Linemen

Kyler Brunan, Traverse City West, Sr.

Ethan Kraatz, Saginaw Heritage, Jr.

Ryan Ross, Warren De La Salle, Sr.

Miguel Botello, Muskegon, Sr.

Benny Eziuka, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, Soph.

Kicker

Joseph Celaj, Romeo, Soph.

Defensive Linemen

Javon Thomas, East Lansing, Sr.

Stone Chaney, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, Sr.

Ty Robertson, Saginaw Heritage, Sr.

Linebackers

Michael Bolan, Waterford Mott, Sr.

Derek Pennington, Caledonia, Jr.

Carson Schnurstein, Portage Central, Sr.

Cody Raymond, Utica Eisenhower, Sr.

Defensive Backs

Drew Esper, Traverse City West, Soph.

Donovan Isaac, Waterford Mott, Sr.

Ayden Bowe, Waterford Mott, Sr.

Andrew Parker, Lake Orion, Sr.

Davis Barr, Battle Creek Lakeview, Sr.

Specialist

Destin Piggee, Muskegon, Sr.

Coach

Justin Thelen, Saginaw Heritage

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterbacks

Andrew Schuster, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, Sr.

Kalieb Osborne, Waterford Mott, Sr.

Running Backs

Receivers

Offensive Linemen

Ronald Jackson, Belleville, Sr.

Joel Perez, Byron Center, Sr.

Mike Medawis, Grandville, Jr.

Carter Scholten, Holland West Ottawa, Sr.

Jake Longman, Portage Central, Sr.

N’Kye Wynn, Muskegon, Jr.

Luke Emmons, Muskegon Mona Shores, Sr.

Jacob Kropchak, Stoney Creek, Sr.

Ben Nichols, Davison, Soph.

Kicker

Will Hoffman, Lake Orion, Jr.

Defensive Linemen

Graham Gilmartin, Northville, Sr.

Rashad Jones, Belleville, Jr.

Jackson Altwies, Portage Northern, Sr.

Linebackers

Kaydon Degraffenreid, Lake Orion, Sr.

Damon Powers, Westland John Glenn, Sr.

Ryan Ahern, Rockford, Sr.

Brayden McCoon, Traverse City Central, Sr.

Dimari Malone, Macomb Dakota, Jr.

Andrew Baker, Muskegon Mona Shores, Sr.

Caiden Bolduc, Reeths-Puffer, Sr.

Defensive Backs

Connor O’Rourke, Mattawan, Jr.

Bryce Rowe, West Bloomfield, Sr.

Andre Thomas, Belleville, Jr.

Punter

Mason Stislicki, Milford, Sr.

Bebe Rabhi, Warren De La Salle, Sr.

Specialist

Corey Sadler, Detroit Cass Tech, Soph.

