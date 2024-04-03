Brighton's 'approach is far more sustainable than other clubs'

[Getty Images]

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says Brighton's record profit of £122.8m in the 2022-23 financial year is "incredible" and an example of smart business.

Profit after tax increased annually by almost £100m from £24.1m, with turnover going up by 17.2% to a record £204.5m.

It is the highest profit of any club in the history of the Premier League.

"This is on the basis of a relatively low revenue stream," said Maguire on BBC Radio Sussex. "The club has been very successful in terms of player trading and it has not distorted things in terms of being successful on the pitch. The Albion finished sixth last season with a squad that cost less than any other in the Premier League.

"The philosophy and the culture of the club is to acknowledge Brighton are where they are in the pecking order of football. They do not have the resources of global brands that exist, so they have to be smarter.

"They are smarter because they go into different ponds. They have gone to Ecuador and Japan, countries where other teams are not recruiting players from, and they spot talent and bring it to the Albion. Quite often those players then go off to other clubs for huge profit.

"I do not think you can continue to make profits of £120m each year from selling players. The Albion have had two or three fantastic years, but I suspect things to settle down in a longer period of time.

"They have a model in Tony Bloom and a genius at the helm of the club. Paul Barber staying is absolutely brilliant for the club.

"From a financial point of view, their approach is far more sustainable than that of other clubs."

