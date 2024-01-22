Brighton vs Wolves: How to watch live, team news, stream link, live updates

Brighton and Wolves will return from their winter breaks and face off in an unlikely mid-table battle at Amex Stadium on Monday, as both sides try to push their way into the Premier League's European places.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Brighton (31 points) have slipped to 8th in the table after winning just three of their last 14 PL fixtures. Roberto De Zerbi's continues to attack with great success (38 goals in 20 games, 6th-most), but it continues to come at the expense of their defensive record (33 goals, 7th-most). The Seagulls kept their first clean sheet of the season before the break, on Jan. 2, in a scoreless draw with West Ham. Brighton have dominated recent meetings with Wolves, winning four straight by a combined margin of 16-3, dating back to the end of the 2021-22 season.

Wolves (28 points - 11th place), on the other hand, are as hot now as they've been all season, winning three straight before the break. Hwnag Hee-chan (10 goals, 3 assists) has been in brilliant form and, at times, has carried the attack after Pedro Neto (7 assists to start the season) picked up a long-term hamstring injury back in October. Matheus Cunha has chipped in six goals and five assists himself, as Gary O'Neil's side takes a well-balanced approach to their top-half push.

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET, Monday (Jan. 22)

TV channel: USA

Online: Watch via NBCSports.com

Focus on Brighton, injury news

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Joel Veltman (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle), Simon Adingra (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Igor Julio (knock)

Focus on Wolves, injury news

OUT: Jonny (disciplinary - club), Joao Gomes (suspension), Hee-chan Hwang (international duty), Rayan Ait-Nouri (international duty), Boubacar Traore (international duty)