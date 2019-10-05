Brilliant Brighton dismantle lacklustre Tottenham mounting pressure on Mauricio Pochettino

Hugo Lloris went off injured after making a terrible error - PA

The Mauricio Pochettino crisis deepens: 10 goals conceded in the space of five days and this time not all the holes in this Tottenham Hotspur team were punched through by a team as good as the champions of Germany.

After the seven-goal Bayern Munich apocalypse on Tuesday night, this fragile Spurs team was demolished anew in Sussex by a Brighton and Hove Albion side of relative inexperience but a lot of heart and bravery. There were two goals from the outstanding Irish teenager Aaron Connolly on his first Premier League start for the club and strong evidence in his finishing that he had paid attention to Serge Gnabry’s one-man demolition of Spurs in the second half of Tuesday’s Champions League game.

Hugo Lloris was carried off in the eighth minute, still crying out in pain as he was carried down the tunnel being administered oxygen for what looked like a horribly broken left arm that crumpled under the Frenchman as he fell into his goal. It mattered less that the accident had been prefaced by another howler from Lloris, misjudging a cross and having to let go of it on his goalline right in front of Neal Maupay who headed the loose ball in for the first in less than three minutes.

The Brighton striker is a much less famous Frenchman that the World Cup winner who may now miss the rest of this crisis-season for Pochettino. Maupay was second in the goalscorer race in the Championship last season before he left Brentford and was another of those in whom Graham Potter put his faith on this Saturday lunchtime to earn the club their first league win since the opening day of the season.

So too Steven Alzate, who was on loan at Swindon Town last season and against Spurs was making just his second Premier League start. Adam Webster, another new boy signed from the Championship, was solid in defence. Brighton were excellent: comfortable on the ball and aggressive when they needed to be, the vision that Potter has for his team coming together perfectly.

For Spurs, however, this was dreadful. Pochettino began with a new 4-2-3-1 formation which he then abandoned at half-time when he replaced the ineffective Tanguy Ndombele with Harry Winks. He went to three at the back to little effect. The Spurs manager was booed when he replaced Heung-Min Son with Lucas Moura on 72 minutes. If it could go wrong then it did go wrong.

The first for Connolly came when substitute Paulo Gazzaniga could only parry the 19-year-old’s first touch from Pascal Gross’ cross and the Irishman buried the rebound. For his second goal, Connolly cut in from the left on his right foot past Toby Alderweireld, as Gnabry did on Tuesday and found the bottom corner of the Spurs’ goal.

Mauricio Pochettino is apologetic in his post match interview

Pochettino says he feels "sorry for the fans" after today's performance and that it is "a difficult time for the club" right now.

Pressure on Pochettino

This week could not have gone much worse for the Tottenham manager. 10 goals conceded in two matches, Two humiliating defeats for different reasons. Only 11 points from eight games in the Premier League. It is really difficult to see Tottenham reaching the levels of last season at this point.

Here is Man of the Match Aaaron Connolly's reaction to the match:

Brilliant Brighton outgun Tottenham

Brighton deserve the credit here. They were excellent in possession and played the better football throughout. There problem has been scoring goals but there was no sign of that today. Connolly and Maupay superb.

Tottenham started in the worst possible way and continued in that vein. They lacked energy and creativity. Worrying times for Tottenham fans and Mauricio Pochettino.

This stat makes grim reading for Tottenham

FULL TIME! Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

Brighton slow down the play as they look to see out the victory. Free kick to Spurs.

Spurs attack before another Brighton counter. Bong crosses the ball in and the ball is claimed by Gazzaniga. And that is that. Fantastic performance from Brighton!

90+1 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

There are three minutes of added time. Tottenham are deep in Brighton's territory but are lacking any cutting edge.

Brighton clear. The counter is on!

89 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

Moura breaks again. He has been good since he came on. Throw-in to Spurs.

Connolly is rightly named man of the match. First start in the Premier League, two goals. He worked very well with Maupay.

Dele Alli remains unused on the bench...

88 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

A good shot is fired in by Spurs but Ryan gets a strong hand to it. Two good saves in the last five minutes.

Dier crosses the ball in but it is headed away with ease. Brighton reestablish possession through Mooy and Alzate who has been quietly impressive so far.

85 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

Another chance for Brighton who cannot take advantage. They could be four or five up!

More excellent play from the home side. Maupay lays the ball off for Grob who fires the ball right at the keeper.

Aaaron Connolly emulates Robbie Keane

82 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

A chance emerges for Brighton but they can't take advantage. The game is really opening up now.

Sissoko attacks again, finding Eriksen on the edge of the box. Spurs are very lateral at the moment, going from side to side. They do not have time for this slow tempo.

The ball finds its way to Moura who breaks into the box. He has a one on one with the keeper but Ryan makes the save. That came from nowhere and is exactly what Spurs need more of.

80 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

Tottenham are getting desperate now.

Brighton's new hero Connolly is coming off. The teenager has run himself into the ground. What a performance! Bissouma is on.

77 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

The international break cannot come fast enough for Spurs.

Maupay attacks from deep before losing the ball. Eriksen commits a foul in the midfield.

Maupay attacks down the left hand side of the box before the ball rolls out for a goal kick.

75 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

Lucas Moura is on for Son. Can he make an impact off the bench again?

Grob crosses the ball in and Maupay could have scored. He missed the ball completely. In fairness there was a small deflection which took the ball away from him last minute.

Brighton win a free kick in a dangerous position. Mooy over cooks it and sends the ball out for a goal kick.

Tottenham have had a horrendous week defensively

72 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

Big chance for Spurs. Lamela breaks, ignores Son and passes the ball to Kane who cuts into his left before sending the ball over the bar. Another chance missed!

2:03PM

69 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

The ball falls to Eriksen from the corner who volleys the ball over the bar. Glum Tottenham fans watch in silence.

Sissoko attacks down the right. He does really well to force his way into the box. The ball comes to Son who has a chance to score on the swivel but he misses the ball. They cannot afford to miss chances at this point.

67 min: Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

The Brighton fans chant 'We want seven!' Ouch.

Spurs attack and Lamela almosts finds an angle to shoot. The ball is then crossed in but Dunk gets there first putting the ball out for a corner.

65 min: GOAL! Connolly Brighton 3 Tottenham 0

The ball comes over the top to that man Connolly. He cuts in from the left hand side and curls the ball into the far corner with his right foot. Textbook finish. What a goal!

3-0 to Brighton!

64 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Brighton attack again and Mooy wins a foul from a clumsy Sissoko challenge. Free kick from just outside the box in line with the six yard box. Great chance for a cross.

Grob goes for goal and hits the bar. What an effort from that angle. Caught everyone off guard there.

62 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Connolly runs at Alderweireld and wins a corner. He has been superb so far.

Can Brighton kill this game off?

Another corner finds Stephens on the edge of the box for a volley. This time it is sent over the bar. Tottenham have failed to shut down that option twice now.

60 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Brighton spread the ball left before a speculative ball is played over the top to Mooy who somehow beats Alderweireld to it. Great effort from the Australian.

Spurs clear the ball long but Kane cannot win the ball in the air. He has been quiet to say the least.

58 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Tottenham win a free kick in Brighton territory. Lamela hammers the ball into the defender who was not retreating - yellow card for Stephens.

Eriksen stands over the free kick - it is a long way out and the ball goes straight into the wall. Poor execution from the Dane.

56 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

The ball comes to Burn on the edge of the box who shoots but a flailing leg sends it out for a corner. Dier is booked for an earlier challenge thanks to a VAR review.

Gazzaniga punches the corner away.

54 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Tottenham attack again but the pass is intercepted before it can reach Kane.

Brighton attack down the right through Grob but the cross is dealt with.

Webster then goes forward - great run - finding Maupay in the box. His shot is blocked away. The home side are getting back into this half after a slow start.

51 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Spurs attack again and Davies has a cross blocked. Much, much better from Tottenham. Eriksen then crosses winning a corner.

Brighton break and Mooy sends the ball across the pitch. Brighton just need to hold some possession for a little while here.

49 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Lamela curls the ball in but the ball is headed away. Alderweireld crosses the ball in but Ryan collects.

Alderweireld then plays a long ball which goal keeper Ryan heads away just outside the box. Strange.

Brighton then attack after Winks loses possession.

47 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Ndombele has been replaced at half time by Winks. A new shape has been taken up with Dier dropping back to make up a back three.

Winks puts a cross in but it is easily dealt with. Sissoko attacks down the right and wins a corner. This is more like it.

Second half begins!

Tottenham get the match restarted. Have they got a comeback in them?

100 up for the Republic of Ireland

1:31PM

Mauricio Pochettino's terrible week continues

Mauricio Pochettino's week has gone from bad to terrible after Spurs' first half performance Credit: Getty Images

The Tottenham manager needs to get something out of his team at half time. Winks, Alli and Moura all wait on the bench and could inject some tempo into Spurs' abject performance so far.

Aaaron Connolly has been star of the show alongside Aaron Mooy and Neal Maupay

Dominant Brighton performance

What an effort from Brighton so far. They have dominated Tottenham from the opening minutes throughout the half. Spurs need an injection of energy quickly or this game will run away from them. An exciting half awaits...

HALF TIME! Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Maupay shoots from range but it is straight at the keeper. He has been very lively this half.

Tottenham finally get some possession but the ball goes out for a goal kick. And that is the half.

45+4 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Ndombele shows his frustration by booting the ball into the hoardings. Well there is some passion from Tottenham at least...

The home side establish possession in Tottenham's half again. The ball is whipped in but met by a Tottenham header. The ball comes to Maupay who beats Sissoko. The ball is crossed in and nearly deflects in off Alderweireld. The ball was out before the cross there.

Aaron Connolly has had a very impressive half so far

45+2 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Brighton back into Tottenham's half. Mooy earns his side a throw-in. There are seven additional minutes due to Lloris' injury.

Tottenham clear before giving the ball away. So sloppy from Spurs again.

44 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Connolly works a shooting opportunity but it is blocked and Spurs break.

The ball comes to Kane who finds Lamela. Lamela works a shot away and the ball goes past the keeper but Dunk is there to clear the ball away. Fantastic defending.

41 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Mooy and Connolly have been the standout players for the home side so far.

Brighton attack once again with a throw-in by Spurs penalty area. Burn whips a cross in which is only half dealt with. Spurs fail to clear and the ball falls to Mooy who shots from range. Not a great effort that goes well wide.

38 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Alderweireld plays an awkward ball back to Gazzaniga who the chips the ball out for a throw-in by accident. Sloppy and haphazard from the north London side.

Tottenham try to counter and win a free kick. Eriksen plays it forward but Dunk deals with it. That was the first Spurs attack for a while.

36 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Lamela heads the corner away and Tottenham then win a free kick. But Brighton attack again. This time down the right.

The ball falls to Connolly in the box who gets a shot away but it goes wide. That was a decent chance. What a performance by the Seagulls so far!

34 min: Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Brighton well and truly deserve their lead. Pochettino needs to do something sharpish. That goal felt somewhat inevitable.

Brighton attack again. Grob shoots and the ball is deflected just wide. Corner.

32 min: GOAL! Connolly Brighton 2 Tottenham 0

Well Brighton have definitely been the better side in the opening 30 minutes or so. They look dangerous.

Brighton score again! The ball is crossed in from the left wing and Gazzaniga makes a good save near post but the ball rebounds out to Connolly who scores his first Premier League goal.

30 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

The ball is played forward by Davies and Kane is knocked down by Webster. Free kick to Spurs.

Tottenham lose the ball again and Brighton pass the ball around in their half. The crowd is enjoying the home side's effort so far making some noise.

A lovely ball is played in behind Spurs and Sissoko knocks the Brighton attacker down. That could have been a foul on the edge of the box. Tottenham are lucky there.

28 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Lloris was in a lot of pain when he went off and he is being taken to hospital - it did not look good.

Spurs have a long range shot but it is straight at the keeper. Lamela gives away a foul in the centre-circle. Kane is unimpressed with that decision.

26 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

The reaction Spurs fans wanted after conceding seven against Bayern Munich is yet to be seen. Brighton attack again as a cross is headed away. The ball then comes right to Montoya who plays the ball back.

Spurs press Brighton into their own half and they win the throw-in.

24 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Brighton attack again and Maupay finds Mooy who lays the ball back to Grob. Tottenham get a foot in to stop a low cross. All Brighton so far.

22 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Vertonghen is okay to continue.

Brighton attack down the right and Maupay nearly gets in front of his man. Brighton look the more dangerous of the sides so far.

20 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Spurs build slowly in attack with Eriksen starting to get his foot on the ball before Mooy disrupts the play.

The ball goes forward and Vertonghen and Maupay clash heads. This game has had a lot of injury stoppages so far. The Belgian defender is still down.

17 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Sissoko attacks down the right but is offside - that was the make-shift right backs first foray into attacking territory.

This game has been fractured and rather scrappy so far - not that Brighton will mind that too much.

15 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Brighton attack down the right and Dier dives in on the edge of the box - he just gets the ball.

Lamela attacks down the right before switching play to Son on the left. Some calm is being restored to Spurs.

13 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Pochettino looks very worried on the side lines. Brighton attack again but the ball runs off the pitch.

Spurs regain some possession passing the ball on the half-way line. The ball comes left to Davies who tries to finds Eriksen in the middle. That was a little better from the away side.

10 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Corner to Brighton. The ball is crossed to the edge of the box and a volley is hammered toward goal. It hits Vertonghen in the head who goes down - he's okay.

Another corner to Brighton but nothing comes of it. Tottenham need some control in this game.

7 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Gazzaniga is coming on. Looks like some serious damage has been done to Lloris' arm as he landed. Kane takes the arm band.

4 min: Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Lloris has stayed down injured after that incident. Worrying signs for Tottenham in all senses. Lloris is being given oxygen.

2 min: GOAL! Maupay Brighton 1 Tottenham 0

Brighton get us underway.

And there is an early goal! Howler from Hugo Lloris. So early in the game. The ball is crossed in and Lloris drops the ball for a tap in. That was terrible. Neal Maupay pounces.

Kick-off!

Here we go!

Eric Dier finally gets an opportunity to start in the Premier League this season

Dier has only made two Premier League appearances this season - both coming off the bench. He has been brought into the midfield today and starts alongside Tanguy Ndombele which gives Spurs' midfield a very solid look. Big opportunity for Dier today.

Eric Dier could offer more solidity to a Tottenham side that conceded seven goals midweek Credit: Reuters

Ominous stat for Brighton fans...

Brighton have been lacking in front of goal

The home side have only managed to score five goals in seven Premier League games so far this season. Neal Maupay is the only player to have scored more than one goal, netting twice.

Aaron Connolly starts today but he has yet to score in five Premier League appearances this season. The pressure is on Brighton's attacking weapons to find the net today or it could be a long afternoon for the Seagulls.

12:01PM

Spurs have freshened up selection

Four changes have been made from the hammering sustained at the hands of Bayern Munich. Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen all return to the starting XI as Pochettino looks to solidify his midfield.

Tottenham's right back woes

With Kieran Trippier's summer move to Atletico Madrid, Serge Aurier's suspension and Kyle Walker-Peters fall from favour, the right back position has opened up for Moussa Sissoko in today's match.

Walker-Peters had a promising start to his Spurs career but has failed to even make the bench for the match against Brighton.

Sissoko is a versatile player and certainly has the athleticism to thrive in the full back role. It will be fascinating to see how the midfielder goes today.

Moussa Sissoko has a chance to stake a claim as a right back in what has become an area of weakness for Tottenham Credit: Getty Images

Here is the team news:

Davy Propper is out with a hamstring injury and Shane Duffy remains out. Bernardo and Leandro Trossard are also still unavailable.

Spurs are without right-back Serge Aurier, who is suspended after being sent off in last weekend's match.

Teams in full:

Brighton:

Ryan, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Montoya, Gross, Stephens, Mooy, Alzate, Maupay, Connolly

Subs: Bong, Bissouma, Balogun, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, March, Button

Tottenham Hotspur:

Lloris, Sissoko, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lamela, Son, Kane

Subs: Sanchez, Winks, Alli, Foyth, Gazzaniga, Lucas Moura, Skipp

Referee: Jonathan Moss

Match Preview

The big question for today’s match is can Tottenham bounce back from their midweek humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich?

Mauricio Pochettino has urged his players to turn the 7-2 defeat into a galvanising force for the rest of the season going forward.

The hammering in the Champions League was the first time Spurs have conceded seven goals at home in their 137-year history which has sparked rumours about the Argentinian’s future.

In the build-up to today’s match Pochettino said the defeat was “so painful. You cannot be happy with that defeat. And we are trying to move on.

"They want another opportunity to play and to replay and rebuild the confidence we need to win games.

"But most important is that we know that for 30 to 35 minutes in the first half was our best period in the season.”

Brighton started well this season picking up four points from their first two matches but in their last five games have only picked up two points. They sit just above the relegation zone but will look at Tottenham as vulnerable given the midweek result.

However Brighton have won just one of their previous 16 top-flight fixtures going back into last season, losing nine times and conceding 28 goals.

Brighton manager Graham Potter praised Tottenham’s attacking options before the game.

"The challenge is not just Harry Kane - I'm sure Mauricio Pochettino would say the same.

"There's not a one-person team and a one-person attacking unit with Tottenham.

"You don't reach the Champions League final with just one guy, they've got others: Son (Heung-min), (Erik) Lamela, (Christian) Eriksen, (Lucas) Moura to name a few.

"So it's about, as a unit, defending well against an attacking unit that's really, really impressive."

Several Tottenham players spoke of their embarrassment after the Bayern Munich game, with Jan Vertonghen saying he was "ashamed".

Will the embarrassment make Tottenham vulnerable, or are they a wounded beast who will play with extra motivation?