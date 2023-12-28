Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE!

The festive Premier League action continues tonight as Spurs head to the south coast for a potentially cracking clash between two exciting, attacking teams. A fourth straight win for resurgent Tottenham would take them above Manchester City and back into the top four, though Ange Postecoglou has now been dealt yet another injury blow with Cristian Romero set to be sidelined for several weeks with the hamstring strain suffered against Everton on Saturday.

Brighton are also still battling a fitness crisis of their own, with key winger Kaoru Mitoma now ruled out along with Simon Adingra. Both attackers were injured during last week's tense draw with fierce rivals Crystal Palace, a result which made it now three top-flight games without a victory for the previously high-flying Seagulls, who begin the night down in ninth place having won just two of their last 12 overall.

Spurs did the double over tonight's opponents in the league last term and are bidding for a third consecutive win over Roberto De Zerbi's men this evening. Follow Brighton vs Tottenham live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport's Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT, Amex Stadium

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tottenham team news: Romero joins injury list

Brighton team news: Mitoma now ruled out

Standard Sport prediction

Brighton vs Tottenham latest odds

17:50 , Giuseppe Muro

Brighton to win: 29/20

Draw: 29/10

Tottenham to win: 13/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Head to head history and results

17:42 , Giuseppe Muro

Brighton wins: 9

Draws: 8

Tottenham wins: 20

Prediction

17:34 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs appear to have turned a corner again recently and Brighton look in something of a mid-season slump, having failed to win their past three games.

Tottenham to win 2-1.

Tottenham team news

17:27 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham will be without key defender Cristian Romero for four to five weeks.

With Micky van de Ven (hamstring) still sidelined, Postecoglou has a choice between out-of-favour Eric Dier, youngster Ashley Phillips or full-back Emerson Royal to partner Ben Davies at centre-half.

Dier replaced Romero at half-time in Saturday's win over Everton but Emerson was needed at left-back to cover the suspended Destiny Udogie, so the likeliest scenario is the Brazilian reverting to the middle in a back line made up entirely of full-backs.

Aside from Udogie's return, the only other likely change could be Giovani Lo Celso's return to the XI, although Postecoglou may be reluctant to disrupt his front front four, who are finding some rhythm.

James Maddison (ankle), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are also still sidelined, while Yves Bissouma will serve the second of a four-match ban.

(Getty Images)

Brighton team news

17:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Kaoru Mitoma has added to Brighton’s injury problems after suffering an ankle problem during their draw with rivals Crystal Palace.

Julio Enciso, Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman, Pervis Estupinan, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey and Solly March are all unavailable.

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

17:10 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video service. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch the action through the Amazon Prime website or app.

A subscription to the service costs £8.99 a month in the UK.

Good evening!

17:02 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Brighton vs Tottenham!

Spurs have got their season back on track with three straight wins and can move back into the top four with a win this evening.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:30pm GMT from the Amex. Stay with us!