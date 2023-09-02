Brighton vs Newcastle live: Score and updates from the Premier League

Ferguson

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson sunk Newcastle with a stunning hat-trick to send the visitors into the international break licking their wounds.

The 18-year-old Irishman put the hosts ahead in the 27th minute, slamming home the rebound after Nick Pope spilt Billy Gilmour’s ferocious drive, the Newcastle keeper having sparked the attack with his sloppy clearance to Pervis Estupinan.

Newcastle had been giving as good as they got but they wilted horribly, Ferguson finishing them off after the break with a long-range pass into the net, Pope perhaps out of position, and a deflected third.

Callum Wilson got one back for the visitors in injury time but they have now lost three on the trot out of their first four games of the season.

08:04 PM BST

Brighton manager on the win

De Zerbi: “The quality of play and behaviour in defensive phases... it was one of the best performances in my time against a big, big team. Against West Ham we played not great, but good enough to win, but West Ham are good and we conceded three in a stupid way so today we wanted to win.

“Newcastle are one of the best teams in the Premier League so it’s normal we suffered in the first half but after that we played better.

“Evan [Ferguson] is improving, he found the right positions to receive the ball between the lines. His improvement is important for us, and for his career.

“Billy [Gilmour] is a very smart and very serious player and guy. He works a lot during the week and you can see the result on the pitch.

“[On Ansu Fati joining on loan] When you want to become bigger, you to have to take some risks.”

07:57 PM BST

Work to do

A long journey home – and a long international break – for Eddie Howe and Callum Wilson

Wilson and Howe

07:54 PM BST

Ferguson 'like Kane, Shearer and Rooney'

Jamie Redknapp has just said on Sky Sports that Evan Ferguson will be the next £100 million player. “A bit of Kane, a bit of Shearer, a bit of Rooney.”

No pressure on the teenager then. Not that the laid-back Irishman looks like someone who gets too stressed about anything.

07:49 PM BST

Brighton's heroes speak

Evan Ferguson: “It feels good, we had to bounce back from last week’s bad result and came out flying and got a bit of luck. It’s hard to work on positioning in training so you just have to sniff it out during the match. I just wanted to try running at them and take a shot

Billy Gilmour: “I’m really happy personally. But last week we were not good enough and today we made it right. We all want to play so when you’re in the team you have to make sure you make the jersey your own. The manager is tough on us, he’s very strict on how we play, but it’s been amazing to work with him and I’m learning every day.”

07:44 PM BST

Brighton keep improving

Meanwhile, the Sky pundits are gushing about Brighton’s apparent ability to continue flourishing despite being asset-stripped by bigger clubs who fancy their best players.

Ferguson is obviously the toast of the town, but Billy Gilmour, bought for £4 million from Chelsea, is also receiving plenty of plaudits for a superb performance.

07:43 PM BST

Telegraph Sport's northern football writer Luke Edwards reflects...

You can try to find positives - and there were some in the first half - but that was just way off what we have come to expect from #nufc under Eddie Howe. So many errors, so disjointed and so lethargic. Something wasn’t right from the first whistle to the last. Lots to work on — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) September 2, 2023

07:32 PM BST

Tough break coming up for the Toon

Knowing the fervour around Newcastle, there is likely to be a long, painful inquest into this bruising defeat, their third in a row. Despite their huge wealth, the Saudi-backed team go into the international break closer to the relegation places than then top four. Three points from four games is not what was expected and Eddie Howe is likely to face some heat now.

07:28 PM BST

Full time: Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Mitoma misses a glorious chance to make it 4-1, somehow missing his kick at an empty net from mere yards out, but it doesn’t matter. Brighton were cruising after the first goal, a very disappointing performance from Newcastle, who wilted badly after going behind.

07:26 PM BST

Hat-trick hero

🎙️ "FERGUSON FANCIES THE HAT-TRICK..."



He has 𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙙 Newcastle apart ⚡ pic.twitter.com/wsF0YRTG9a — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 2, 2023

07:23 PM BST

GOAL! Brighton 3 Newcastle 1 (Wilson 90+2)

Callum Wilson gets the consolation, flicking a long punt inside Van Hecke and firing into the far corner.

But worrying for Newcastle is that Fabian Shar seems to be labouring with a hamstring problem, all Howe’s substitutes having been used. They were already without his first-choice partner at centre-half, Sven Botman.

07:20 PM BST

90 mins: Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

Brighton showboating as Mitoma jinks into the box and the ball pops up for substitute Simon Adingra, who does a bit of ball juggling as he tries to tee up his shot, but Newcastle manage to block it away.

07:16 PM BST

88 mins: Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

It’s early days in the season of course, but Brighton will move back into the top four with this result and have emphatically responded to apparently being sussed out by West Ham last week, while Newcastle will go into the international break well into the bottom half of the table and with plenty of angst amongst their followers.

07:13 PM BST

83 mins: Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

Lamptey, who has faded from the spotlight in the last couple of years after his explosive emergence under Graham Potter, perhaps show why... his jet-heeled speed takes him into the Newcastle box in thrilling fashion, but he rather rushes his cut back and the chance goes begging.

07:11 PM BST

81 mins: Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

It’s such a stroll for the Albion now that De Zerbi gives a couple of old-timers a run-out – James Milner and Adam Lallana coming on, March and Ferguson going off, the latter to a standing ovation, of course.

07:09 PM BST

Pain and pleasure

Ferguson celebrates his hat-trick in front of the travelling fans

Ferguson

07:07 PM BST

77 mins: Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

Joao Pedro and Billy Gilmour go off for Brighton, both having played very well indeed, Tariq Lamptey and Mahmoud Dahoud come on.

Newcastle, meanwhile, look bereft of ideas and passion

07:04 PM BST

74 mins: Brighton 3 Newcastle 0

Howe makes another two changes but surely it’s too little too late. Harvey Barnes and Jamaal Lascelles come on for Isak and Targett.

07:01 PM BST

GOAL! Brighton 3 Newcastle 0 (Ferguson 70)

Ferguson gets his hat-trick, a big deflection off Shar, whose attempt at a block was pretty week. Looks like game over.

06:59 PM BST

67 mins: Brighton 2 Newcastle 0

Anderson tries to inspire a fightback but his cross from the left is scuffed horribly wide by Gordon at the back post. That would have changed the vibe.

Var checks for possible foul by Dunk on Wilson, but nothing doing.

06:55 PM BST

GOAL! Brighton 2 Newcastle 0 (Ferguson 65)

Ferguson again! Gilmour pokes it forward to the big Irish lad, who spots Pope slightly out of position and seems to stroke it home from 25 yards out.

06:53 PM BST

Howe plays his hand

Newcastle manager shouts instructions as Callum Wilson prepares to come on, one of three substitutes...

Howe

06:50 PM BST

61 mins: Brighton 1 Newcastle 0

Sky cut to an image of Ansu Fati and Carlos Baleba in the stands for Brighton... a mouthwatering prospect to come...

06:47 PM BST

57 mins: Brighton 1 Newcastle 0

Howe has seen enough and makes a triple substitution – Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson come on, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Sandro Tonali go off.

06:44 PM BST

54 mins: Brighton 1 Newcastle 0

It’s slightly strange how flat Newcastle have been after going behind, and also after the restart. They will have to buck up their ideas or you suspect Brighton will bury them

Trippier breathes a huge sigh of relief after gifting possession away in his own box, but Pedro mucked up his back heel. Just a normal pass instead sir?

06:41 PM BST

52 mins: Brighton 1 Newcastle 0

Brighton are probing for a second but lacking the killer ball, Ferguson playing it to no one after creating a decent opening.

06:38 PM BST

49 mins: Brighton 1 Newcastle 0

A somewhat drowsy start to the second half, not what Newcastle fans will have hoped for. More like this and Howe will surely make some changes

06:34 PM BST

Back under way at the Amex

Howe resists the urge to make any changes, no doubt hoping his words will inspire the existing personal to mount a revival. Brighton unchanged too.

06:31 PM BST

Telegraph Sport's northern footballer writer's view

#nufc just aren’t clicking in front of goal. Not playing badly, they’ve created chances, but poor finishing and decision making is costing them dearly. Two mistakes from Pope in the build up to Brighton’s goal. It’s been that sort of evening so far. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) September 2, 2023

06:29 PM BST

Captain's roar

Ferguson looks a tiny bit nervous (right hand in a slightly defensive posture?) as Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk roars his approval for the teenager’s opener...

Brighton

06:26 PM BST

Howe has work to do

Brighton will be more than happy with that half, although it looked so evenly balanced before the goal. Howe will need do something to rally his troops or Newcastle will head into the international break on the back of three defeats and the fog on the Tyne will turn into a deep gloom.

Looking at the goal again, you have to give credit to the shot from Gilmour – a real howitzer – which Pope just could not hold. Also the way Brighton swarmed over Newcastle as soon as Pope mishit his clearance to Estupinan was impressive.

Just one team in the ascendancy at the moment.

06:19 PM BST

Half-time (1-0)

Eddie Howe looks concerned on the sidelines as the half ends. He will likely be annoyed at how his team lost their impetus after Brighton’s goal. Before that it was even, both sides going to toe to toe and creating chances. But Brighton ended the half comfortably.

06:17 PM BST

Nearly time for oranges...

It’s been a decent first half, easy on the eye, can Newcastle find a way back before the break...

06:13 PM BST

Ferguson's stock rising

Ferguson, still just 18, has been attracting admiring glances since breaking into Brighton’s first-team picture last season. The Irishman, who De Zerbi mixes as a starter and an impact substitute, blends bustle and power with a delicate touch and nose for goal.

This strike was pretty straightforward, but showed his knack for being in the right place.

06:10 PM BST

Southern belle

Evan Ferguson leads the celebrations after firing Brighton in front

Ferguson

06:07 PM BST

Newcastle need response.

Perhaps predictably, that goal has taken the wind out of Newcastle somewhat and Brighton are controlling possession now. The visitors need a response but Brighton look so dangerous when they go forward.

06:03 PM BST

Almost 2-0!

Decent chance for Pedro shortly after Brighton’s opener but the Bzailian fires over from just inside the box.

05:59 PM BST

GOAL! Brighton 1 Newcastle 0 (Ferguson 27)

Ferguson slams home after Pope fails to hold a rocket from Gilmour.

Pope had inadvertently started the attack, his poor clearance falling to Estupinan, who found Mitoma, whose shot Pope saved, but the loose ball fell to the 18-year-old Irishman.

05:55 PM BST

Gordon booked

Yellow card for Anthony Gordon after his studs make an imprint on Van Hecke’s right foot after the ball has gone. It’s got a bit scrappy in the last few minutes.

05:51 PM BST

Getting shirty

Brighton old boy Dan Burn grabs a handful of Evan Ferguson’s kit

Dan Burn and Evan Ferguson

05:50 PM BST

End to end

Brazilian Joao Pedro takes a tumble in the box but Referee Stuart Attwell is unimpressed, Newcastle romp up the other end, Isak makes inroads on the right and cuts back across an empty box but there is no one there in a green shirt.

05:48 PM BST

Almiron causes trouble for Brighton

Newcastle’s turn to have a pop now, Miguel Almiron does a crazy-legs run into the box and his cross deflects off Lewis Dunk, forcing Bart Verbruggen into a sharp save at his near post.

05:45 PM BST

Ferguson gets sight of goal

Billy Gilmour finds Evan Ferguson with a lovely slide-rule pass, but the Irish teenager – who is causing plenty of excitement on the south coast – hits a soft daisy cutter that is easy peasy for Pope.

05:42 PM BST

Entertaining start

As hoped for, it has been an open and entertaining start, with both sides staying true to their have-a-go philosophies.

Mitoma goes on one of those mazy runs but gets shown inside, but Brighton keep it live and March forces Pope to work at his near post with a cross/shot.

05:39 PM BST

Happy to be here...

... that’s Newcastle United’s director Amanda Staveley

Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley

05:37 PM BST

Mitoma v Trippier

Mitoma v Trippier down Brighton’s left wing should be an entertaining, possibly decisive tussle today. Their first coming together sees the Newcastle man triumph with a solid block tackle.

Solly March tries his luck from distance, not too far over. Brighton warming up after a nervy start.

05:35 PM BST

Another chance for Isak

Another chance for the Swede but he rather scuffs his shot after some good work down the right by Sandro Tonali. Isak won’t want to watch that one again.

05:33 PM BST

Early chance for Newcastle

Alexander Isak goes clear in the first minute but Jan Paul van Hecke gets his sliding challenge in and the ball goes wide. Ref says goal-kick, Isak not impressed.

05:31 PM BST

Kick-off

Newcastle are in their ‘Saudi green’ away strip, Brighton in their usual blue and white stripes...

05:28 PM BST

Almost time...

The usual sing/clap-along to Good Old Sussex by the Sea before the match at the Amex, the atmosphere has built up nicely with the travelling supporters as noisy as ever.

05:26 PM BST

Greeting for new boys

Big roar as new signings Ansu Fati and Carlos Baleba are presented at the Amex. Shame they are not playing today...

05:25 PM BST

Brighton's transfer window

Brighton made the biggest sale of the window, pocketing £115 million from Chelsea for Moises Caicedo and broke their own transfer record by shelling out £30 million on Joao Pedro from Watford, who returns to the starting XI today, while also spending £23.2million on Lille’s 19-year-old Carlos Baleba, who it is hoped will eventually replace Caicedo.

Having also sold Alexis Mac Allister and David Sanchez, while spending around £15 million each on Igor Julio and Bart Verbruggen, their net profit was £95.7 million.

05:24 PM BST

A pre-match snooze...

... for this travelling fan

sleeping fan

05:22 PM BST

Both teams out to bounce back

Newcastle suffered a heart-breaking home defeat by Liverpool last weekend, when they led 1-0 with 10 minutes left before a devastating late double from Darwin Nunez.

Brighton, after two 4-1 wins in their first two matches, were brought crashing to earth with a bruising 3-1 home defeat by West Ham. It was a classic allow-the-opponents-to-have-possession-and-hit-them-on-the-counter performance by David Moyes’s side, and some onlookers suggested Brighton’s narrower shape suggested a lack of confidence after the departures of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

05:17 PM BST

Newcastle manager speaks

Eddie Howe: “The Champions League draw was a nice distraction for us after Liverpool [late 2-1 turnaround defeat], but that was gone straight away as you always have to focus on the next game immediately. They come so far.

“We will try to be ourselves [against Brighton] but we always prepare for the team we will face and that means you have to change slightly what you do, but hopefully the themes and principles do not change.

“Sven Botman told me yesterday his ankle had a slight reaction but Dan Burn is a versatile player and can play anywhere across the back four.”

05:10 PM BST

Newcastle's transfer window

Newcastle had a net spend of £102.4 million after bringing in Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Yankuba Minteh and Lewis Hall (loan) while three players – Allan Saint-Maximin, Chris Wood and Karl Darlow – were sold and six loaned out.

Telegraph Sport’s northern football writer Luke Edwards said the club sensibly prioritised improving the depth of their squad rather than making dramatic improvements to the first XI, with only Italy midfielder Tonali going straight into the starting line-up, but pointed out that they hand left themselves worryingly thin at centre-back, praying that Sven Botman and Fabian Schar stay fit. Botman is out today.

Read Luke’s full analysis here.

05:07 PM BST

Brighton manager speaks

Roberto De Zerbi: “It was a historic week [with the Europa League draw] but today we have a very tough game. We were happy to close the transfer window in a good way.

“They [Fati and Baleba] have not started working with us and we have to give them the right time to be inside the team. Next game.”

05:04 PM BST

Fati and Baleba in the stands

The big news at Brighton this week, apart from their glitzy Europa League draw (see below), has the loan signing of Barcelona’s Ansu Fati.

Sadly the 20-year-old seen by some as the successor to Lion Messi at the Nou Camp will not feature today as he he has not trained this week.

Neither will their other big signing this week, 19-year-old Carlos Baleba from Lille, who Brighton fans hope will become the new Moises Caicedo.

Make sure you're in your seat by 17:15 to welcome Ansu and Carlos to the Amex! 🇪🇸🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/WfKL5ic1tb — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 2, 2023

04:59 PM BST

Is Newcastle's magic carpet ride over?

Two defeats in their opening three matches have caused a change in the atmosphere at Newcastle after the euphoria of last season, with the first signs of splintering since the Saudi takeover, writes Telegraph Sport’s northern football writer Luke Edwards.

Read the full article here.

'It is natural for supporters and pundits to be annoyed at watching a team lose at home, to 10 men, in a game they should have won'



✍️ @LukeEdwardsTele#TelegraphFootball | #PremierLeague — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 31, 2023

04:55 PM BST

Fancy a flutter

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

04:46 PM BST

Newcastle starting XI

Eddie Howe makes just one enforced change from his team after their 2-1 defeat by Liverpool.

Sven Botman misses out through injury, with Matt Targett taking his place, which means Dan Burn goes into the centre.

New signing Lewis Hall, on loan from Chelsea, is on the bench.

04:45 PM BST

Brighton line-up

Roberto De Zerbi makes three changes after Brighton’s 3-1 defeat by West Ham.

Joao Pedro, Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke replace James Milner, Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck (the latter has a muscle injury).

04:40 PM BST

A clash of disrupters

Today’s tea-time kick-off in the Premier League features two sides who have upset the order in the top flight recently.

Hosts Brighton broke into the top six last season, dislodging Chelsea and Tottenham from their usual place in the top half dozen, and appear to be going from strength to strength under Roberto De Zerbi.

Visitors Newcastle, meanwhile, crashed into the top four to secure a stunning return to the Champions League as Eddie Howe delivered way ahead of schedule following their Saudi take-over.

Both sides have had mixed openings this season, Brighton being the happier of the two so far, and will hope to remain so as they go into the international break following this fixture.

The two clubs’ new-found status was highlighted during the week when both sides were drawn in exciting groups in their respective European tournaments.

In the Champions League, Newcastle were drawn into a ‘Group of Death’ with Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. Eddie Howe, who admitted to being somewhat stunned by the draw initially, gathered his thoughts and declared Newcastle could win the group, even going so far as to utter those fabled words “bring it on”, although he sounded a little like he was perhaps trying to convince himself.

“The mentality for us, it doesn’t matter who we play, there has to be an attitude of no fear and no doubts,” Howe said. “Let’s embrace the challenges it will bring. Those teams have been playing in Europe for many, many years and have excelled. So, we have no doubts about the size of the challenge, but bring it on. That is how we feel and that is how I will encourage my players to think. We have to see it like that.”

Brighton, meanwhile, also have a mouth-watering draw in the second-tier Europa League. It does not seem so long ago that the club were in the bottom division, fighting for their existence and without their own stadium. Now they are planning to welcome Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens to the Amex.

But today it is back to the meat and drink of the Premier League, with both sides looking to bounce back from defeat last week.