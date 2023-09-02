Brighton vs Newcastle live: Score and updates from the Premier League

Fans arrive at the Amex

04:59 PM BST

Is Newcastle's magic carpet ride over?

Two defeats in their opening three matches have caused a change in the atmosphere at Newcastle after the euphoria of last season, with the first signs of splintering since the Saudi takeover, writes Telegraph Sport’s northern football writer Luke Edwards.

'It is natural for supporters and pundits to be annoyed at watching a team lose at home, to 10 men, in a game they should have won'



✍️ @LukeEdwardsTele#TelegraphFootball | #PremierLeague — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 31, 2023

04:55 PM BST

04:46 PM BST

Newcastle starting XI

Eddie Howe makes just one enforced change from his team after their 2-1 defeat by Liverpool.

Sven Botman misses out through injury, with Matt Targett taking his place, which means Dan Burn goes into the centre.

New signing Lewis Hall, on loan from Chelsea, is on the bench.

04:45 PM BST

Roberto De Zerbi makes three changes after Brighton’s 3-1 defeat by West Ham.

Joao Pedro, Joel Veltman and Jan Paul van Hecke replace James Milner, Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck (the latter has a muscle injury).

04:40 PM BST

A clash of disrupters

Today’s tea-time kick-off in the Premier League features two sides who have upset the order in the top flight recently.

Hosts Brighton broke into the top six last season, dislodging Chelsea and Tottenham from their usual place in the top half dozen, and appear to be going from strength to strength under Roberto De Zerbi.

Visitors Newcastle, meanwhile, crashed into the top four to secure a stunning return to the Champions League as Eddie Howe delivered way ahead of schedule following their Saudi take-over.

Both sides have had mixed openings this season, Brighton being the happier of the two so far, and will hope to remain so as they go into the international break following this fixture.

The two clubs’ new-found status was highlighted during the week when both sides were drawn in exciting groups in their respective European tournaments.

In the Champions League, Newcastle were drawn into a ‘Group of Death’ with Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. Eddie Howe, who admitted to being somewhat stunned by the draw initially, gathered his thoughts and declared Newcastle could win the group, even going so far as to utter those fabled words “bring it on”, although he sounded a little like he was perhaps trying to convince himself.

“The mentality for us, it doesn’t matter who we play, there has to be an attitude of no fear and no doubts,” Howe said. “Let’s embrace the challenges it will bring. Those teams have been playing in Europe for many, many years and have excelled. So, we have no doubts about the size of the challenge, but bring it on. That is how we feel and that is how I will encourage my players to think. We have to see it like that.”

Brighton, meanwhile, also have a mouth-watering draw in the second-tier Europa League. It does not seem so long ago that the club were in the bottom division, fighting for their existence and without their own stadium. Now they are planning to welcome Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens to the Amex.

But today it is back to the meat and drink of the Premier League, with both sides looking to bounce back from defeat last week.

