Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Carabao Cup tie tonight

Follow all the action as Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Manchester United to the south coast in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Graham Potter’s side have started the season with plenty of promise, despite only taking three points from their first three Premier League games. The Seagulls were extremely unlucky to be denied a point against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side just four days ago after Bruno Fernandes scored a penalty in the 10th minute of added time.

Meanwhile, United’s start to the season has been rather indifferent as uncertainty over the club’s transfer pursuits continues to rumble on in the background. They were well beaten by Crystal Palace in a dispiriting opening fixture, while a new proposal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund has reportedly been rejected this week.