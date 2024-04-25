Is Brighton vs Manchester City on TV? Kick off time, channel and how watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City reached the FA Cup final (Getty Images)

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, and will not want to lose points in the race for a Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side will have longer to prepare than some others who played this weekend, and do not travel to the south coast to face Brighton until Thursday.

City had to work hard against Chelsea, and the manager was left angry at the schedule, and argued that the game on Saturday came too soon after his side’s Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid on Wednesday.

After securing European football for the first time in the club’s history last year, the Seagulls are still in with a chance, and are six points behind seventh-placed Manchester United.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match, and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is it?

Manchester City vs Brighton kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday, April 25, 2024 and the Amex Community Stadium in Brighton.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can watch the match via the SkyGo website or app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland will again miss out due to injury, though both Phil Foden - who missed training earlier in the week - and John Stones are set to be available. Some rotation is likely, though, with Guardiola managing a busy fixture list.

Brighton have a host of injury issues, including Evan Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, James Milner and Adam Webster, although they could return soon. While Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March may not feature again this campaign.

Predicted line ups

Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Igor, Gross, Baleba, Adingra, Moder, Joao Pedro, Welbeck

Man City XI: Ortega, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Foden, Akanji, Rodri, Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez

Odds

Brighton 9/2

Draw 3/1

Man City 4/11

Prediction

Given the injury-hit nature of the home squad and City’s strength in depth, it is hard to look past the defending champions. Brighton 0-2 Man City.