Brighton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news line-ups and more tonight

Brighton & Hove Albion host Manchester City in a midweek Premier League clash tonight with the visitors hoping to continue their title challenge.

After securing their place in the FA Cup final, with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s team will now have their sights on closing the gap on Arsenal and continuing their title challenge. The Gunners moved three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with an impressive 5-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday while Jurgen Klopp’s team were dealt a serious blow as Everton beat them 2-0 yesterday.

City are still the favourites to lift the trophy as they have two games in hand on Mikel Arteta’s side and only trail by four points. Still, the margin for error is slim and Guardiola will know that his team cannot slip up against a potentially stubborn Brighton this evening.

After securing European football for the first time in the club’s history last year, the Seagulls are still in with a chance of repeating that feat. They are six points behind seventh-placed Newcastle United and could move as high as ninth should they defeat City.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and Brighton vs Man City predictions here.

Brighton vs Man City LIVE

Brighton host Manchester City in the Premier League with kick off at 8pm

City can move three points closer to Arsenal with a win

Roberto de Zerbi’s team are still targeting the European places

Erling Haaland set to miss the game with Phil Foden and John Stones doubts

Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Manchester City FC

Brighton vs Man City

14:14 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live build up, team news and coverage of Brighton vs Manchester City, which kicks off at 8pm at the Amex Community Stadium in Brighton.

Early team news

14:17 , Sonia Twigg

Team news

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland will again miss out due to injury, though both Phil Foden - who missed training earlier in the week - and John Stones are set to be available. Some rotation is likely, though, with Guardiola managing a busy fixture list.

Brighton have a host of injury issues, including Evan Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, James Milner and Adam Webster, although they could return soon. While Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March may not feature again this campaign.