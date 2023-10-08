Is Brighton vs Liverpool on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Premier League clash

Brighton are hoping to bounce back from a 6-1 mauling by Aston Villa in their last Premier League outing when they host Liverpool at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.

Roberto de Zerbi’s men managed to end a run of consecutive defeats when they picked up their first Europa League points of the season in a 2-2 draw against Marseille on Thursday night and will be hoping to impose themselves on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Klopp meanwhile is juggling injuries and suspensions as he attempts to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City. A 2-0 midweek win over Union Saint-Gilloise will bring his team confidence but Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are missing the game having picked up red cards against Tottenham, though Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to return.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Premier League clash:

When is Brighton vs Liverpool?

Brighton vs Liverpool kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 8 October at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 1pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via SkyGo.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Brighton lost Pervis Estupinan to injury last Saturday and the defender is expected to be absent for a while according to boss Roberto De Zerbi. Pascal Gross is fit to feature after starting against Marseille but James Milner and Adam Lallana are doubts.

Following their red cards against Tottenham, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are suspended for this match. Cody Gakpo came off at half time against Tottenham with what appeared to be a leg injury it is doubtful that he will feature with Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara remain absent. Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again and should start after being named in Gareth Southgate’s upcoming England squad.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Lamptey; Gross, Gilmour; March, Fati, Mitoma; Ferguson

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Odds

Brighton to win - 7/4

Draw - 21/10

Liverpool to win - Evs

Prediction

Roberto de Zerbi’s men will make things difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s men but there should be enough quality within Liverpool’s team to ensure they ease past a Brighton side struggling for form.

Brighton 1-2 Liverpool.