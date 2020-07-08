Brighton vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

REUTERS

Champions Liverpool travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side recovered from their humbling defeat by Manchester City with victory against Aston Villa last weekend.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s brilliant vein of form, including wins against Arsenal and Leicester, has since the Seagulls all but secure their safety.

Graham Potter’s side are nine points clear of the bottom three with just five games remaining.

Here is everything you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Curtis Jones celebrates with manager Jurgen Klopp (Reuters)

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 8.15pm on Wednesday 8 July at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Andrew Robertson is set to feature despite suffering a knock against Aston Villa. James Milner and Dejan Lovren remain doubts as they recover from injury while Joel Matip has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined for Brighton while Steven Alzate faces late fitness tests.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Ryan; Lamptey, Duffy, Dunk, Burn; Mooy, Propper, Bissouma, Trossard; Maupay, Connolly

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

What are the odds?

Brighton – 5/1

Draw – 10/3

Liverpool – 8/15

Prediction

Brighton have been in terrific form as of late and should provide a stern test for a Liverpool side who have unsurprisingly lost some of their edge since securing the title. However, with Klopp keen to reinvigorate his players and the 100-point barrier in sight, their quality should eventually shine through in a close-fought encounter.

Brighton 1-2 Liverpool