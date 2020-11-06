Brighton vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

The weekend Premier League action starts early, with Brighton hosting Burnley in a Friday evening kick-off.
Brighton are without a win in six after a defeat to Tottenham last time out and haven’t kept a clean sheet since September.
They are 16th in the table with just five points so far - but that’s still far better than rock-bottom Burnley.
The Clarets have managed one measly point from their six games thus far, with back-to-back defeats coming since their only draw of the season.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the game?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Friday, 6 November at the Amex Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay-per-view basis.
What is the team news?
The Seagulls are without the suspended Lewis Dunk and injured wing-back pair Tariq Lamptey and Solly March, with the right-sided outlet thought to have more chance of returning in time for the game.
Neal Maupay is back in the squad after a disciplinary incident. Robert Sanchez is hoping to keep his place in goal ahead of Mat Ryan.
Jack Cork and Erik Pieters are injured for Burnley, while Ben Mee is a doubt after only just returning to fitness. Johann Gudmundsson has a knock but could be included.
Predicted line-ups
BRI: Ryan; Webster, Veltman, Burn; Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March; Trossard, Lallana; Maupay.
BUR: Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.
Odds
Brighton - 13/14
Draw - 45/17
Burnley - 7/2
Prediction
A must-win game for the home side to show that their decent overall performances were just lacking a finishing touch at times. Burnley will see it as a game to take something from to offer hope ahead of the international break. Brighton 1-0 Burnley
