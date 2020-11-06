Brighton vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

The weekend Premier League action starts early, with Brighton hosting Burnley in a Friday evening kick-off.

Brighton are without a win in six after a defeat to Tottenham last time out and haven’t kept a clean sheet since September.

They are 16th in the table with just five points so far - but that’s still far better than rock-bottom Burnley.

The Clarets have managed one measly point from their six games thus far, with back-to-back defeats coming since their only draw of the season.

When is the game?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Friday, 6 November at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay-per-view basis.

What is the team news?

The Seagulls are without the suspended Lewis Dunk and injured wing-back pair Tariq Lamptey and Solly March, with the right-sided outlet thought to have more chance of returning in time for the game.

Neal Maupay is back in the squad after a disciplinary incident. Robert Sanchez is hoping to keep his place in goal ahead of Mat Ryan.

Jack Cork and Erik Pieters are injured for Burnley, while Ben Mee is a doubt after only just returning to fitness. Johann Gudmundsson has a knock but could be included.

Predicted line-ups

BRI: Ryan; Webster, Veltman, Burn; Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March; Trossard, Lallana; Maupay.

BUR: Pope; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil; Wood, Barnes.

Odds

Brighton - 13/14

Draw - 45/17

Burnley - 7/2

Prediction

A must-win game for the home side to show that their decent overall performances were just lacking a finishing touch at times. Burnley will see it as a game to take something from to offer hope ahead of the international break. Brighton 1-0 Burnley

