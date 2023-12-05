Brighton vs Brentford: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Brighton will try once again to arrest their ongoing slide down the Premier League table, when they host a buzzing Brentford side at Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

After winning five of their first six PL games this season, Brighton have won just one of their last eight (1W-4D-3L) and slipped down to 8th in the table, now seven points off 4th-place Aston Villa. It was a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea on the weekend, a game in which Brighton conceded the winning goal while they had a man advantage for 45 minutes. On the plus side, 19-year-old Evan Ferguson (6 PL goals - leader) and 22-year-old Joao Pedro (four goals in his last three appearances - all competitions) have been fantastic at center forward, converting expected goals to actual goals more reliably than the Seagulls could do in past seasons.

Another season, another mid-table finish appears to be on the cards for Brentford (currently 11th, three points off Brighton in 8th), who continue to evolve and reinvent themselves under brilliant head coach Thomas Frank. Whether it be star players leaving for transfer fees in the tens of millions on a regular basis, a laundry list of injuries to key starters or Ivan Toney's half-season suspension, Frank has simply shuffled his remaining pieces around and concocted winning scheme after winning scheme.

How to watch Brighton vs Brentford live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 2:30 pm ET, Wednesday (Dec. 6)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Brighton, injury news

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Lewis Dunk (suspension), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Mahmoud Dahoud (suspension), Pervis Estupiñan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Adam Webster (knock)

Focus on Brentford, injury news

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Christian Norgaard (suspension), Nathan Collins (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring)| QUESTIONABLE: Kristofer Ajer (foot), Mathias Jensen (knock), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Josh Dasilva (hamstring)