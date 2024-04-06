Is Brighton vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as the Gunners visit Brighton and Hove Albion in the title race.

Mikel Arteta was able to rotate his line-up ahead of a busy run of fixtures for the visit of depleted Luton Town in midweek, with Arsenal easing to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Emirates.

A trip to the south coast should represent a tougher challenge, while Arsenal must also keep their focus on the title race with the first-leg of Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich to come on Tuesday. Arsenal can put the pressure on Liverpool ahead of their trip to Old Trafford tomorrow.

Brighton have won just one of their last five in the Premier League, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side dropping more points in their 0-0 stalemate at Brentford in midweek. Arsenal were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Brighton.

When is Brighton vs Arsenal?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 6 April.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 5pm.

It will be available on NOWTV for non-Sky customers.

What is the team news?

Brighton could welcome back defender Pervis Estupinan but De Zerbi remains without several key players including Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, James Milner and Billy Gilmour. Forward Julio Enciso is working his way back to full fitness after appearing off the bench in the 0-0 draw at Brentford.

Bukayo Saka is a doubt for Arsenal, but Arteta is set to bring back several stars who were afforded a rest in midweek, including Declan Rice. Gabriel Martinelli may be fit enough to make his first start since the 6-0 win at Sheffield United following consecutive appearances off the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Bunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Buonanotte, Moder, Adingra; Welbeck

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Jesus, Havertz, Martinelli

Odds

Brighton: 9/2

Draw: 10/3

Arsenal: 5/8

Prediction

Mikel Arteta’s side remain steady away from home to continue their title challenge. Brighton 0-2 Arsenal