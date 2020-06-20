Brighton vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Getty

Arsenal will attempt to shed the scars of their harrowing defeat against Manchester City when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta's side crumbled to a 3-0 loss after a calamitous cameo from David Luiz, featuring a goal-conceding error, a red card and a penalty.

The Spaniard will also have to contend with a new raft of injury problems, with Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari both ruled out for a lengthy period after hobbling off in the first-half at the Etihad.

Brighton are resuming their precarious Premier League campaign, with Graham Potter’s side just two points clear of 18th-placed Bournemouth.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will start at 3pm on Saturday 20 June at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport.

Line ups

Brighton: Ryan, Schelotto, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Pröpper, Bissouma, Mooy, Groß, Trossard, Maupay.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Pepe, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

What are the odds?

Brighton – 12/5

Draw – 19/10

Arsenal – 11/8