Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Bukayo Saka penalty opens scoring

Brighton and Hove Albion host Arsenal in the Premier League tonight as the Gunners look to return to the top of the table in the title race. Mikel Arteta’s side claimed a valuable point away to Manchester City last weekend and now have the chance to leapfrog Liverpool ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men visiting rivals Manchester United and Old Trafford tomorrow.

Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 win over Luton in midweek as Arteta took the opportunity to rotate his starting line-up ahead of a busy month of fixtures. The first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich is fast approaching on Tuesday night, but Arteta must ensure his players remain focussed on their Premier League challenge at Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have won just one of their last five in the Premier League, following a 2-1 defeat at Anfield last weekend and a 0-0 stalemate at Brentford in midweek. Arsenal have been in outstanding form away from home since the turn of the year, keeping four clean sheets in a row in the Premier League, and the Gunners won the reverse between the sides 2-0 earlier this season.

Follow live updates from Brighton vs Arsenal in the Premier League, below, and get the latest odds and tips on the match, here

Brighton vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Brighton host Arsenal in another key clash in Premier League title race, live on Sky Sports

Gunners can go top ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Manchester United tomorrow

54’ SAVE! - Verbruggen tips Odegaard’s effort over the bar (BHA 0-0 ARS)

33’ GOAL! - Saka converts the penalty (BHA 0-1 ARS)

12’ SHOT! - Saka cuts inside and curls one wide (BHA 0-0 ARS)

3’ CLOSE! - Gabriel heads wide from a free kick (BHA 0-0 ARS)

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 1 Arsenal FC

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:55 , Mike Jones

60 mins: An hour played and Brighton are the ones growing slightly frustrated. The fans certainly think decision aren’t going their fans and the players will know that Arsenal are letting them have space and time to operate.

The next goal could be a crucial one.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:50 , Mike Jones

57 mins: Enciso is brought down by Jorginho inside Arsenal’s half. The free kick is supplied by Gross who slots it out wide back to Enciso.

He weaves into the box taking on Bukayo Saka who eventually stick out a leg and turns the ball behind for a corner.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:48 , Mike Jones

54 mins: Save!

Kai Havertz is slipped into space on the right side of the pitch and brings the ball into the penalty area. He lays it off to Martin Odegaard who laces one at goal with his right foot.

It’s a decent effort and Bart Verbruggen can only turn it over the crossbar.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:46 , Mike Jones

51 mins: Arsenal try o tplay out from the back but strong pressing from Jakub Moder sees his charge down Gabriel’s attempt at a long ball.

The ball then deflects out for a throw and Arsenal try again.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:42 , Mike Jones

48 mins: Declan Rice swings an early corner into the penalty area and finds Gabriel on the far side of the box. The Arsenal man leaps into the air and heads the ball into Tariq Lamptey.

It strikes the defender on the arm but he had no time to move and the referee waves for play to go on.

Second half! Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:41 , Mike Jones

Brighton get the ball rolling again for the second half at the Amex Stadium.

HT Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:35 , Mike Jones

Neither team has been clinical in the final third. Arsenal’s nine chances have only seen two on target while Brighton have only managed to trouble David Raya once in six attempts.

Things will need to improve if there are to be more goals in this match.

HT Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:31 , Mike Jones

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has scored 14 goals in 29 Premier League outings this season, equalling his most in a single campaign in the competition in nine fewer appearances (14 in 38 games in 2022-23).

HT Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:27 , Mike Jones

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AP)

(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Half-time! Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:23 , Mike Jones

45+7 mins: Just the one goal separating the teams as they head into the half-time break. Bukayo Saka’s calm penalty is the difference though Mikel Arteta will be hoping his team add to that lead in the second half.

Brighton have been decent and a goal for them will change the complexion of the game.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:21 , Mike Jones

45+3 mins:Both Lewis Dunk and Bart Verbruggen hesitate in dealing with a long throw into the box which allows Kai Havertz to get a boot on the ball but he prods his effort wide of the target.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:16 , Mike Jones

45 mins: Seven minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. There’s been a couple of VAR checks and injuries which make up that number.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:15 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Julio Enciso receives the ball on the edge of the box, cuts inside and rolls the ball onto his right foot. He blazes a shot at goal and forces a leaping save outof David Raya who turns the ball out for a corner.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:09 , Mike Jones

39 mins: Ben White sprints down the wing to catch up with a ball that was heading out of play. He’s only got time for a first touch cross but it almost comes to Kai Havertz in the box.

Jan-Paul van Hecke is aware enough to squeeze ahead of the forward and turns the ball behind for a corner which then comes to nothing for Arsenal.

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal

18:07 , Mike Jones

36 mins: That goal will settle the Gunners down massively. Everytime they go in front Arsenal tend to relax and play slick, confident football.

Brighton have a free kick though that Pascal Gross flicks into the box. Gabriel wins the initial ball and Saka completes the clearance with a punt into the stands.

GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Arsenal (Saka, 33’)⚽️

18:04 , Mike Jones

33 mins: The penalty stands and it’s Bukayo Saka who’s going to take it.

He’s calm and rolls the ball into the bottom left corner as Bart Verbruggen leaps the opposite way. The Gunners lead now!

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

18:02 , Mike Jones

31 mins: Penalty to Arsenal!

Gabriel Jesus is given the ball on the left wing and dances into the penalty area. A back-tracking Tariq Lamptey takes a good chunk of the winger who falls to ground and the referee points straight to the spot.

VAR is looking at the incident...

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

18:01 , Mike Jones

30 mins: Jorginho and Havertz attempt to combine through the middle with a series of short passes to work the ball into the penalty area.

Simon Adingra boots it clear and then gets caught by Jorginho, winning Brighton a free kick.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:57 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Tariq Lamptey squeezes into the box chasing after a loose ball. David Raya drops low in an attempt to grab hold of the ball and Lamptey collides with him before going down.

There’s a quick enquiry with the referee over a penalty but nothing comes from it.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:55 , Mike Jones

24 mins: The final ball lets Brighton down as the come down the right hand side. Jakub Moder finds Simon Adingra who runs into space.

He sends a pass across towards Danny Welbeck but the ball is too close to David Raya who scoops it up without too much trouble.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:52 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Brighton can be tricky customers. They’ve only lost one match at home all season and that was against West Ham last year. Arsenal are finding it tough to create clear chances due to the staedfast nature of the Seagulls’ defence.

Saka swings in another corner and finds Gabriel. His volley goes wide under pressure from Pascal Gross and the Arsenal defender wants a penalty.

He doesn’t get one.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:50 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Simon Adingra takes an ambitious shot from the right side of the pitch but doesn’t trouble David Raya who watches it sail by the far post.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:45 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Saka delivers a corner for Arsenal after Jorginho drew a sharp save out of Bart Verbruggen. The ball is easily cleared by Brighton but the Gunners are starting to up the intensity now.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:43 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Arsenal haven’t settled yet. There’s been a few mistimed passes and the tempo is slow.

Chance! All of a sudden the Gunners burst into life. Ben White gets the ball in midfield and slots a lovely pass through the lines for Bukayo Saka.

He drives into the box, cuts onto his left foot and curls a shot wide of the far post!

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:39 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Oleksandr Zinchenko receives the ball over on the left wing and feeds it up to Gabriel Jesus. He looks to spin in behind Tariq Lamptey but the defender is aware of the danger and times his challenge perfectly.

Brighton then sweep up the pitch with Lamptey cutting the ball back for Enciso. He shoots but lifts the effort high and wide.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:36 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Jorginho has taken a knock and needs a bit of treatment. He’s fine to continue but needs to go off the pitch for 30 seconds with Brighton in possession.

The hosts work the ball over to Julio Enciso on the left wing. He delivers a cross into the box but the Gunners deal with it without too much trouble.

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:33 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Martin Odegaard curls in a beautiful cross from the free kick and expertly picks out Gabriel. He powers a header towards the target but sends it agonisingly wide of the nearest post.

Close one that.

Kick off! Brighton 0-0 Arsenal

17:31 , Mike Jones

Arsenal get the match underway with Kai Havertz sending the ball back to David Raya. He sends it long over to the left wing where Havertz wins an early free kick going up against Jan-Paul van Hecke.

Brighton vs Arsenal

17:27 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

The players stride out onto the pitch at the Amex Stadium. Manchester City won in the early kick off today meaning Arsenal need to win as well.

If they do, they will jump to the top of the table ahead of Liverpool’s match against Man Utd tomorrow. Can they do it?

Kick off is up next...

Brighton vs Arsenal

17:25 , Mike Jones

Ben White is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal.

(REUTERS)

Brighton vs Arsenal

17:20 , Mike Jones

Danny Welbeck has scored in four of his last five starts against former side Arsenal in all competitions. However, Welbeck hasn’t scored in any of his past 13 Premier League home appearances.

Brighton vs Arsenal

17:15 , Mike Jones

Martin Odegaard has scored two goals and had two assists in his six Premier League games against Brighton.

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Brighton vs Arsenal

17:10 , Mike Jones

The Seagulls have won just three of their 18 Premier League games kicking off at 5.30pm on a Saturday with seven draws and eight defeats during that time.

Brighton vs Arsenal

17:05 , Mike Jones

Arsenal haven’t trailed for a single minute in any of their five away Premier League games in 2024.

They are unbeaten in each of the last 39 top-flight matches in which they have been ahead at half-time (W36, D3), and have won the last 15 fixtures when they have led at the break.

Brighton vs Arsenal

17:00 , Mike Jones

Brighton have scored in each of their opening 16 league matches this season but have failed to net in six of their 14 since. Can they find the back of the net today?

Brighton vs Arsenal

16:55 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta’s side can equal the club league record of five consecutive away clean sheets, set in 1997.

(EPA)

Brighton vs Arsenal

16:50 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have won nine of their last 10 league matches. They have taken 28 points out of a possible 30 in their 10 Premier League games in 2024, with an aggregate score of 35-4.

Brighton vs Arsenal

16:45 , Mike Jones

Brighton are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions at the Amex Stadium (eight wins, six draws), a run stretching back to September.

Brighton vs Arsenal

16:40 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last three visits to Brighton with two wins and one draw. Each side has won five of the 13 Premier League meetings between Arsenal and Brighton.

Brighton vs Arsenal

16:35 , Mike Jones

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi makes five changes to the team that played in midweek. In come Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder and Danny Welbeck.

They replace Joel Veltman, Igor Julio, Facundo Buonanotte, Adam Lallana and Joao Pedro, who all start on the bench.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes four changes for this evening’s match. Bukayo Saka is fit to start following his absence with a minor injury on Wednesday.

Declan Rice, Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus all also return to the starting line-up as Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Leandro Trossard drop to the bench - while Reiss Nelson misses out.

Brighton vs Arsenal line-ups

16:33 , Mike Jones

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Enciso, Moder, Adingra; Welbeck

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Jesus on the wing

🔙 Saka returns



Let's keep raising the bar, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/AtVVkl5M8A — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 6, 2024

Havertz not yet as his best for Arsenal

16:25 , Mike Jones

“I’m very pleased,” said Mikel Arteta when asked about how Kai Havertz has settled into the squad this season, “He’s got incredible qualities to occupy different spaces in the attacking phase, to threaten the goal, to link up play, and when you have to be more direct as well he’ll give you that layout.

“Not only that, but I also think his contribution defensively is outstanding for the team, with his work rate, and the effort he is putting in the high press especially. He’s got more to come, more games to come, he needs to improve the numbers and I’m sure he will try to do it.

“At this age, and he’s just started with us, it’s his first season, he’s building those relationships. He’s moving in those positions as well and he’s that good, and with the intelligent that he has he can be much better.”

De Zerbi on Arteta

16:20 , Mike Jones

Brighton boss, Roberto De Zerbi, says that he respects Mikel Arteta and the style of football he’s brought to Arsenal since taking over as manager.

“Mikel Arteta is a great manager,” De Zerbi said, “I have big respect for his job and his style is clear. They always play with big intensity and with courage.

“I think they will be aggressive, and they have a clear style with and without the ball. I think it will be a good game to watch.”

Arteta on win over Luton

16:15 , Mike Jones

Arsenal managed to keep the pressure on Liverpool during the week with a 2-0 win over Luton. Mikel Arteta made a bunch of changes for the game but was impressed with how his team came together.

“I was obviously very pleased with the result and performance and the fact that everybody responded in the way that we expected,” said Arteta,

“When you make changes there is a possibility because they haven’t played that much but I think the boys were really good.”

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko would fight in Ukraine if called up

16:10 , Mike Jones

Arsenal full back Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed he would return to Ukraine to fight in the defence of his country if called up.

The 27-year-old has already donated £1m to help those back home following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Asked by BBC’s Newsnight whether he would answer a call-up, Zinchenko said: “I think it’s a clear answer. I would go.”

He said several of his former school friends had already joined the Ukrainian military.

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko would fight in Ukraine if called up

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction

16:05 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta’s side remain steady away from home and should continue their title challenge with a determined if unspectacular victory against a stubborn Brighton side.

Brighton 0-2 Arsenal.

Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

16:00 , Mike Jones

With the fixtures of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City staggered by the television companies, the picture in the title race will evolve across every weekend remaining in the campaign.

Three points there will lift the defending champions over the Gunners, who then travel to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton in the evening kick-off (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

With Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, a ground at which they were beaten just three weeks ago, this could be a massive weekend for Mikel Arteta and his title challengers. A win against the Seagulls and the Reds will be under real pressure against Manchester United.

Arsenal are overwhelming favourites in the Premier League odds to get the three points on the south coast, with the hosts available at a price of 9/2 to damage the Gunners’ title.

Brighton vs Arsenal betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

What is the early team news?

15:55 , Mike Jones

Brighton could welcome back defender Pervis Estupinan but De Zerbi remains without several key players including Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, James Milner and Billy Gilmour. Forward Julio Enciso is working his way back to full fitness after appearing off the bench in the 0-0 draw at Brentford.

Bukayo Saka is a doubt for Arsenal, but Arteta is set to bring back several stars who were afforded a rest in midweek, including Declan Rice. Gabriel Martinelli may be fit enough to make his first start since the 6-0 win at Sheffield United following consecutive appearances off the bench.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal

15:50 , Mike Jones

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 6 April. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage getting underway from 5pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Welcome

15:45 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have the chance to return to the top of the Premier League table as the Gunners visit Brighton and Hove Albion in the title race.

Mikel Arteta was able to rotate his line-up ahead of a busy run of fixtures for the visit of depleted Luton Town in midweek, with Arsenal easing to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Emirates.

A trip to the south coast should represent a tougher challenge, while Arsenal must also keep their focus on the title race with the first-leg of Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich to come on Tuesday. Arsenal can put the pressure on Liverpool ahead of their trip to Old Trafford tomorrow.

Brighton have won just one of their last five in the Premier League, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side dropping more points in their 0-0 stalemate at Brentford in midweek. Arsenal were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and more throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 5.30pm.