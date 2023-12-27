Brighton v Tottenham: Pick of the stats
Brighton have lost their past two Premier League home games against Tottenham without scoring - they had only lost once and scored every time in their first four at Amex Stadium against them.
Tottenham did the league double over Brighton last season – it is the fifth time they have won consecutive league matches against the Seagulls but have never won three in a row before.
Brighton have not won their final league game in any of the past three calendar years, losing to Arsenal at home in both 2020 and 2022, and at Chelsea in 2021.
Brighton have scored in each of their past 17 Premier League home games since a 1-0 loss against Fulham in February. However, they have also conceded in each of their last 12 at the Amex Stadium since beating Manchester United 1-0 in May
Tottenham have only failed to score in one of their 20 Premier League away games in 2023, finding the net in each of their past 15 on the road since a 1-0 defeat at Wolves in March.
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has been involved in eight goals in his past seven Premier League away games, scoring seven and assisting one. His seven away league goals are more than double any other Tottenham player this season, accounting for 35% of Spurs’ total scored on the road this term (7/20).