Brighton v Tottenham LIVE: Premier League score and updates as James Milner starts

Tottenham Hotspur will look to maintain their charge for the Premier League top four as they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion this evening.

Spurs notched a third win in a row as they held on to scrape past Everton 2-1 last time out and victory against Roberto de Zerbi’s Seagulls would see them leapfrog Manchester City, and possibly Aston Villa, in the table.

Brighton have now gone three league games without a win after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last Thursday but a win at the Amex Stadium would see them climb to seventh as they look to secure a second season of European football.

Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra have added to Albion’s injury woes this week but Ange Postecoglou’s side have an even lengthier list of absentees, with centre-back Cristian Romero the latest addition thanks to a knee injury that may rule him out for up to five weeks.

Brighton v Tottenham - live updates

Brighton host Tottenham with kick-off at 7.30pm GMT, live on Prime Video

Injury-hit Spurs looking to continue their assault on Premier League top four

Brighton would climb to seventh with victory but are winless in last three league games

TEAM NEWS: James Milner, Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro all start for Brighton

TEAM NEWS: Emerson Royal and Ben Davies form an all-full-back partnership at centre-back for Spurs

Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Tottenham Hotspur FC

Ange Postecoglou reveals extent of Cristian Romero injury

18:55 , Luke Baker

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has been dealt another injury blow after he confirmed Cristian Romero will miss the next four to five weeks with a hamstring strain.

Romero only returned from a three-match suspension at the beginning of December but is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

The Argentina international sustained the injury during last weekend’s 2-1 victory against Everton and a scan this week has revealed a hamstring strain.

Ange Postecoglou gives Tottenham January transfer update after Cristian Romero injury blow

18:47 , Luke Baker

Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham will do their January transfer business earlier than usual after the club were hit by another injury blow.

Spurs travel to Brighton tonight and will be without centre-back Cristian Romero, who has been ruled out for four to five weeks with a hamstring strain.

Romero joins a growing injury list that includes Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison, while next month Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr and captain Son Heung-min will also be unavailable due to international commitments at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup.

Tottenham have notoriously been active on transfer deadline day in the winter window, signing Pedro Porro earlier this year and making a double swoop for Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in 2022.

However, Postecoglou said: “Obviously if we can do business early, it’s great for us. Not just because of losing Romero but there’s a whole month there – why waste it?”

Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham plans for January transfer window

Brighton vs Tottenham team news

18:39 , Luke Baker

Spurs line up more or less as we expected with Destiny Udogie returning to the back-line following his suspension as full-backs by trade Emerson Royal and Ben Davies resume their centre-back partnership enforced by injury. Richarlison is fit to lead the line ahead of Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min.

Brighton’s standard rotation is employed by Roberto de Zerbi. Jason Steele is the goalkeeper of choice this week, while James Milner, Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro are all given starts. Exactly how the attacking quartet of Welbeck, Pedro, Pascal Gross and Facundo Buonanotte line up ahead of Milner and Billy Gilmour remains to be seen.

Good news on the injury front for the Seagulls as well, with Pervis Estupinan fit enough to make the bench as he tries to return from injury.

Brighton XI: Steele; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gilmour, Milner; Welbeck, Gross, Buonanotte; Pedro

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Brighton vs Tottenham team news

18:31 , Luke Baker

The teams are out - here’s how they’ll line up on the south coast this evening.

Brighton vs Tottenham arrivals

18:28 , Luke Baker

Here’s Brighton arriving at the Amex Stadium a little earlier

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

Brighton vs Tottenham betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

18:20 , Luke Baker

Brighton’s Premier League form has been flagging of late as they get set to entertain high-flying Tottenham at the Amex Stadium (7.30pm, Prime Video).

The Seagulls battled to earn a point in their last outing against Crystal Palace, securing a share of the spoils courtesy of a brilliant Danny Welbeck header but Roberto De Zerbi’s men have only won one of their last five in the top flight and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 22 league games – a club record.

Tottenham have boosted their Premier League title hopes with a run of three straight wins. Ange Postecoglou’s men have beaten Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Everton to end their slump. A fourth win in a row would lift them level with third-placed Aston Villa and within striking distance of Liverpool at the Premier League summit.

Football betting sites have installed Spurs as narrow favourites for the contest given their upturn in form, although Brighton will give them a tough time at the Amex Stadium. Here are our predictions using the best Premier League odds.

Brighton vs Tottenham form

18:10 , Luke Baker

It’s a tale of contrasting fortunes for the two clubs over recent matches. Spurs bring a three-game winning streak to the table since their unfortunate 2-1 defeat to West Ham earlier this month. They have dispatched Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Everton in consecutive matches to reignite their top-four push.

Meanwhile, Brighton have stumbled a little and are now winless in their last three Premier League contests – a forgivable away defeat to high-flying Arsenal sandwiched in between frustrating draws against Burnley and Crystal Palace. That has dropped them towards the bottom of the league’s top 10, although a vital 1-0 triumph over Marseille to top their Europea League group and advance straight to the last 16 was also thrown into the mix.

Early Tottenham team news

18:00 , Luke Baker

Ange Postecoglou confirmed ahead of this fixture that Cristian Romero could miss as many as five weeks with the injury that forced his withdrawal against Everton, leaving the Australian manager without both of his first-choice centre-halves due to Micky van de Ven’s injury.

James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Alfie Whiteman are also sidelined but Destiny Udogie is back available after serving his suspension and Richarlison has successfully shaken off a knock; Yves Bissouma is not available as he serves a four-match ban.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Early Brighton team news

17:52 , Luke Baker

Kaoru Mitoma is expected to be absent for a while due to an ankle issue and Simon Adingra is now also sidelined for the foreseeable future with a hamstring problem.

They join Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Solly March, Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati on the sidelines, while Pervis Estupinan is nearing a return but this match will likely come too soon. Danny Welbeck could contend to start up front.

Predicted Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Baleba, Gilmour; Lallana, Gross, Buonanotte; Welbeck

When is Brighton vs Tottenham and how can I watch it?

17:45 , Luke Baker

When is Brighton vs Tottenham?

Brighton vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 7.30pm GMT on Thursday 28 December at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 7pm GMT.

17:35 , Luke Baker

Brighton return to Premier League action after a Christmas break as Roberto De Zerbi’s side host Tottenham Hotspur.

The South Coast club secured a point against rivals Crystal Palace last Thursday, and could climb as high as seventh with a home victory.

Spurs rode their luck at times in their last outing against Everton, but a 2-1 win secured a valuable three points to ensure they spent Christmas in the top four.

There was more misfortune in that game for Ange Postecoglou, though, with another key figure set for a spell on the sidelines.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Brighton vs Tottenham

17:26 , Luke Baker

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Brighton and Tottenham from the Amex Stadium.

Spurs can jump back into the top four with a win on the road, while the Seagulls could soar to seventh if they come out on top but both sides have been bitten by the injury bug in recent weeks. With a packed festive fixture schedule, squad depth will play an even greater role than normal as both clubs try to maintain aspirations of European football next term.

Stay with us here for all the build-up, team news and match action to follow!