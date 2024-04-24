Brighton v Man City: Pick of the stats

Both times Manchester City have failed to beat Brighton in the Premier League have come in a midweek game at Amex Stadium – they lost 3-2 in May 2021 and drew 1-1 in May 2023, though had already been confirmed as champions both times.

Since beating Sheffield United 5-0 in February, Brighton have scored just four goals in their past seven Premier League games. The Seagulls are also winless in their past four (D2 L2).

City are unbeaten in their past 17 Premier League games (W13 D4), last having a longer run within the same season between November and March in 2020-21 (19).

Brighton’s 3-0 defeat by Arsenal in their most recent Premier League home game ended a 12-match unbeaten run at the Amex in the competition. They last lost consecutive home league games in November/December 2022 (including defeat to Arsenal), while they last lost consecutive home league games in the same month in March 2022.