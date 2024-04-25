Follow Brighton v Man City live
The team news for the Premier League game between Brighton and Manchester City is in, with less than an hour to go until kick-off at Amex Stadium.
Follow all the build-up and live text updates of the match here
Welcome back to the playoffs, Damian Lillard.
Vincent Goodwill and Tom Haberstroh break down last night’s NBA Playoffs action and preview several games for tonight and tomorrow.
Sue Bird won four championships and made the playoffs 18 times with the Storm.
Which new uniforms are winners this season?
Amateurism is dead. Even the self-important Heisman Trust knows it after Reggie Bush's reinstatement. Now it's the NCAA's turn to take a symbolic step.
Our NBA writers weigh in on the first week of the playoffs and look ahead to what they're watching as the series shift to crucial Game 3s.
Carson Beck is entrenched as the Bulldogs' starter after a breakout 2023 season.
What would a mock draft look like using just betting odds?
Andy Behrens helps fantasy baseball managers in need of a boost by revealing seven widely available players worth adding.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Jared Rubin from CBS Sports and Last Night in Basketball to say some nice things about the Rockets, Magic, Suns, Tom Thibodeau, Nets, Bulls and Hawks.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Plum said she was 'devastated' in a cryptic statement on social media.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
The Royals are still looking for a new stadium.
María Sánchez signed what was briefly the largest deal in NWSL history this past offseason.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Reggie Bush getting his Heisman trophy back, Dylan Edwards hitting the portal, and their favorite NFL Draft memories.
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore reportedly planned to bring the Timberwolves below the projected luxury tax threshold next season, which left Glen Taylor very concerned.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?