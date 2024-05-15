Brighton v Chelsea: Sutton's predictions

[BBC Sport]

BBC pundit Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

For Wednesday's game between Brighton and Chelsea, which was postponed from week 34 because of the FA Cup semi-finals, he takes on singer-songwriter and Arsenal fan Sam Tompkins.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Brighton got a good draw with Newcastle United at the weekend, but their results in the second half of the season have not been great.

There has been a lot of talk about the future of Seagulls boss Roberto de Zerbi but, as I have said before, perhaps his stock is not what it once was. He is not being linked with every big vacant managerial position in Europe any more.

In contrast, Chelsea are flying. They have got sixth place in their sights and they have certainly found some consistency, even if it has come a little later in the season than they would have wanted.

I actually fancy them here, for what would be their fourth win on the spin.

Tompkins' prediction: 2-0