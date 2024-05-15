Brighton v Chelsea: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Wednesday's game between Brighton and Chelsea in the Premier League.

After a five-game unbeaten run against Chelsea between 2021 and 2023 (W2 D3), Brighton have lost both meetings with the Blues in all competitions this season. Chelsea lost this exact fixture 4-1 last season, but have never lost consecutive visits to Brighton in all competitions.

Chelsea have only won their final away league game in one of the past six seasons (D1 L4), beating Leeds 3-0 in 2021-22.

Brighton have failed to score more than once in each of their past 11 Premier League games, their longest such run in the competition. They last had a longer run without scoring at least twice in a league game between March and August 2015 (12), last having a longer such run in a single season in 2004-05 (a run of 15 between September and December 2004).

Chelsea have won 29 points in the Premier League in 2024 (P16 W8 D5 L3), with only the top three clubs Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool winning more since the turn of the year. The Blues have lost just one of their last 13 league games (W7 D5), and will be looking to win four on the bounce for the first time since October 2022.

Brighton have won 16 of their 33 Premier League home games under Roberto de Zerbi (D9 L8). A win over Chelsea will mean the Italian has won more matches with the Seagulls at Amex Stadium in the competition than any other manager, overtaking Graham Potter's 16 wins in 60 such games (Chris Hughton won 13 of 38).

If James Milner features for Brighton in this game, it will be the 38th different time he has played against Chelsea in the Premier League - the joint-most any player has faced an opponent in the competition's history (Ryan Giggs also 38 v Liverpool).