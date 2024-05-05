Brighton v Aston Villa: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's matches, he takes on Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill.

Sutton's prediction: 1-3

Aston Villa have got fourth place and Champions League football in their grasp but they still have work to do to get over the line.

Unai Emery's side played the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final with Olympiakos on Thursday, so you think if Brighton could find a bit of energy, they might cause them some problems.

I don't see that happening, though. The Seagulls are missing their spark - for a long time now they not been the same team they were last season - and, as I've said before, the uncertainty over Roberto de Zerbi's future has hardly helped.

Nathan's prediction: 0-2

Read all of the predictions here