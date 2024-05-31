Brighton target Steve Cooper after missing out on McKenna but face competition from another Premier League club

Brighton & Hove Albion are seeking a replacement for Roberto De Zerbi who left his position at the end of the campaign.

The Seagulls wanted to appoint Kieran McKenna who recently led Ipswich Town to Premier League promotion.

But the former Manchester United coach decided to stay at Portman Road by signing a lucrative new deal until 2028.

Brighton are now targeting Steve Cooper who has been out of work since being sacked by Nottingham Forest in December.

According to the Daily Mail, the East Sussex outfit are leading the race for the 44-year-old despite facing competition from three other English clubs.

Sheffield United and Burnley are said to be interested in hiring the Welsh boss but he is determined to continue working in the Premier League.

An unnamed club in the English top-flight have also held talks with Cooper but Brighton are reportedly in pole position to secure his services.

The Seagulls endured an underwhelming 2023-24 season under De Zerbi, despite an excellent start to the campaign.

They finished 11th in the Premier League after securing a sixth-place finish last term.

However, the club still remains an attractive option for managers, and Cooper could be tempted to join them this summer.

The 44-year-old is eager to return to management and he will find a very stable club in Brighton who have been consistently performing well in the English top-flight.