Brighton start managerial merry-go-round that will see sister club Union St Gilloise lose a head coach for third season in a row

Het Nieuwsblad are reporting that Alexander Blessin is set to join St Pauli. Th side from Hamburg won promotion to the Bundesliga during the 2023/24 season but have since lost their young head coach Fabian Hürzeler to Brighton. Ironically Brighton and Union St Gilloise, Blessin’s current club, are linked through owner Tony Bloom. Although in Brussels Alex Muzio is in charge of Union. The recently promted side will have to pay Union between €700k and €1m.

Last season, Blessin drove back and forth between Brussels and Stuttgart every week, a journey of about five hours each time. His wife has been partially paralyzed since August and still lives in Stuttgart with their three daughters. While Brussels is closer to Stuttgart, Blessin can fly regularly to the city from Hamburg and will not have to worry about European football.

Union fans can certainly feel like its groundhog day all over again. In the summer of 2022, Felice Mazzu left to join Anderlecht having almost won the title in the sides first season back in the Belgian top flight. Last summer the club and Karel Geraerts parted ways after another close run title challenge. Now, after another title challenge and winning the domestic cup, the club will be on the lookout for another head coach.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson