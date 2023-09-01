Brighton shows off formidable offense in win over Wilson to open Section V football season

Gavin Parks and the rest of the Brighton Bruins got the Section V football season rolling Thursday, before running off to a 40-13 win over Wilson/Early College.

The Bruins, a strong contender to win the Section V Class A championship, began unpacking its running game soon after arriving at Rochester Community Sports Complex.

Brighton also reached the end zone on a touchdown pass by Tyler Martinovich as the team pushed its lead to 14-0 after two possessions. Parks then made it three touchdowns for Brighton's offense on three possessions with his second scoring run of the first half.

The Bruins led 30-0 at halftime over Wilson/Early College, a Class A team playing its first game with a new coach this season, Victor Davidson, a former assistant at University Prep.

Player of the Game

Gavin Parks: Brighton running back opened his junior year season with 128 rushing yards with two touchdowns on 13 carries. Both of his touchdowns came during the first half, a 9-yard run in the first quarter and a 28-yard run in the second.

Play of the Game

The Bruins had a firm grip on the outcome when they extended their 20-point lead late in the second quarter.

Brighton quarterback Tyler Martinovich, after a faking a handoff and running to his left, turned a 4th down-and-goal at the Wilson/Early College two-yard line into a touchdown pass to Thomas Welker with 51 seconds remaining in the first half.

By the numbers

2 - Touchdown passes thrown by Martinovich, who completed 7 of 14 attempts for 72 yards. He also rushed for 38 yards on just four carries.

2 - Field goals kicked by Brighton senior Nikita Moiseiev, who made attempts from 33 and 30 yards.

1 - Touchdown catch each for Thomas Welker (two yards) and JT Snyder (15 yards).

3 - Jersey number of Wilson receiver turned quarterback Shamar Pittman, who threw a pass for a touchdown to El-Amin Ortiz-Price and ran 15 yards for a touchdown.

5 - Tackles made by Brighton sophomore linebacker Matthew Heininger

They said it

“The whole team was fired up. It was the most fired up I’ve seen everyone in a long time. We’ve been playing our own teammates the whole summer.” - Brighton running back Gavin Parks, a junior.

"He did a great job of controlling everything. He made plays with his arm and his legs. He covers so much ground, so fast." - Brighton coach Steve Lian talking about Martinovich's impact on the game.

"We have to learn how to win and learn how to be disciplined," Wilson/Early College coach Victor Davidson.

“Half of the time, I wasn’t even touched. Those guys (on the Brighton offensive line) played amazing today. They really did their half and made my job easy.” - Parks.

"Mental errors by a young team. I don’t use that as an excuse, we had a good camp (preseason). We're going to get there." - Davidson.

Brighton's Gavin Parks, right, scores a touchdown past Wilson's Jahmez Larkins during a regular season game at Rochester Community Sports Complex, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Game two of eight during the regular season for both teams. Wilson/Early College (0-1) tries to bounce back at Irondequoit on Sept. 8, another matchup on a Friday night.

Brighton plays its first home game of the new season the same evening against Brockport, a team that made a run to last season's Section V Class A semifinals.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Brighton offense formidable in victory over Wilson