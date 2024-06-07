Brighton show interest in St. Pauli head coach Fabian Hürzeler

As reported by Sky Germany, Brighton & Hove Albion are looking to appoint St. Pauli’s Fabian Hürzeler as their next head coach.

Prior to their final game of the season against Manchester United, the Premier League side announced that former Bayern Munich target Roberto De Zerbi would be departing the club at the end of the season. However, since the Italian’s departure, Brighton have come no closer to finding their successor.

Nevertheless, the Seagulls have identified Hürzeler as a potential candidate. It is understood that there has been an initial exchange, but negotiations with the newly promoted Bundesliga club have not yet started.

As stated in the report, Hürzeler does not have an exit clause written into his contract at St. Pauli, meaning that the German club currently hold significant negotiating power should Brighton make a move for his signature. Regardless, the Premier League outfit have not made their final decision as of yet.

If Hürzeler was to be appointed by the Seagulls, then it would see him break a Premier League record. At the age of 31, Hürzeler would become the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history.

GGFN | Will Shopland