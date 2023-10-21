Brighton running back racks up 225 yards, 3 TDs: Section V's top performances Friday

After three games on Thursday, more teams around Section V continued to wrap up their regular seasons and see where they stand when it comes to the Section V tournaments.

Here are the top performers in the games on Friday during the eighth block of games.

Yusuf Abdi, East High/World of Inquiry: Kicked a 32-yard field goal and made all seven of his point-after-touchdown kick attempts during a 52-0 win over Wilson/Early College.

Joe Bauer, York/Pavilion: Caught four passes, including a 39-yarder for a touchdown, and finished with 136 receiving yards during a 28-0 win over Geneseo/Mount Morris.

Ashton Bezon, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Senior linebacker was in on 12 tackles during a 12-0 loss to Avon.

Parker Bonefede, York/Pavilion: Threw a touchdown pass as he completed 7 of 10 attempts for 156 yards during a 28-0 win over Geneseo/Mount Morris.

Jayden Bridge, Pembroke: Made seven tackles during a 43-14 win over Holley/Lyndonville. Dom Boldt, Aidan Balduf and Hayden Williams each made five tackles.

Tavion Byrd, UPrep: Completed 10 of 25 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 53 yards, during a 24-7 loss at Hilton.

Quentin Cato, Gates Chili: Made six tackles during a 36-30 win over Webster Thomas. Trimaine Pulley also added six tackles.

Tommy Condidorio, LeRoy: Completed 13 of 16 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns during a 49-6 win over Penn Yan/Dundee. He also rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Currin, LeRoy: Made all 7 PATs during a 49-6 win over Penn Yan/Dundee.

Anthony Diaz, East High/World of Inquiry: Caught a touchdown pass among five receptions for 99 yards during a 52-0 win over Wilson/Early College.

Jack Egeling, LeRoy: Returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown and made two tackles during a 49-6 win over Penn Yan/Dundee. Gunnar Alquist recovered a fumble and DJ O'Geen added three tackles.

Caleb Felski, Pembroke: Rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries, and reeled in a 55-yard touchdown reception from Vijay Dhanda, during a 43-14 win over Holley/Lyndonville.

Jackson Fix, LeRoy: Made five receptions for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns during a 49-6 win over Penn Yan/Dundee.

Cam Freeman, Irondequoit: Caught an interception and made seven tackles on defense, and rushed for 47 yards, during a 42-22 loss to Brighton. Serah Hall made nine tackles.

Dominic Gullace, Canandaigua: Caught seven passes, one for a touchdown, and finished with 99 receiving yards during a 26-6 win over Eastridge.

Aaron Hardaway, Penfield: Collected an interception during a 37-0 win over Edison Tech. Eli Sanchez also caught an interception.

Ethan Heath, Irondequoit: Scored a touchdown on 34 yards rushing during a 42-22 loss to Brighton.

Zymier Jackson, East High/World of Inquiry: Threw two touchdown passes and ran for another touchdown, as he completed 8 of 13 attempts for 136 yards and rushed for 53 yards on eight carries against Wilson/Early College. The Eagles won 52-0.

Levi Kulik, Webster Thomas: Rushed 10 times for 100 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 92 yards, during a 36-30 loss to Gates Chili.

Cooper Levine, Honeoye Falls-Lima: A lineman listed at 5 feet-11 inches and 150 pounds, he returned two blocked punts for touchdowns and recovered a fumble during a 43-7 win over Wayne.

Luke Lockhart, Hilton: The defensive back caught two interceptions and made four tackles during a 24-7 win over UPrep.

Jack Loughlin, Victor: Blue Devils quarterback was 7 of 12 passing, including two touchdowns, for 139 yards during 33-22 win over Spencerport.

Robert Lowry, Hilton: The senior rushed 36 times for 209 yards and a touchdown, and scored another touchdown on a 67-yard pick-six during a 24-7 win over UPrep. John DiBattisto also scored a rushing touchdown.

Tyler Martinovich, Brighton: Senior quarterback ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to help the Bruins defeat Irondequoit 42-22.

Kaleb Matthews, Brighton: Made a team-high 10 tackles, Matthew Heininger had eight, including a sack, while the Bruins put together a 42-22 win at Irondequoit.

Matt Meacham, Honeoye Falls-Lima: Finished with a touchdown run and was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts, while teammate Ben Cook had a touchdown run during a 43-7 win over Wayne.

Kamari Miller, UPrep: The middle linebacker made 10 tackles during a 24-7 loss at Hilton.

Jordan Nolan, Irondequoit: Rushed seven times for 72 yards and two touchdowns during a 42-22 loss to Brighton. He also made nine tackles.

Mason Nolan, Hilton: Led the Cadets with nine solo tackles during a 24-7 win over UPrep.

Gavin Parks, Brighton: Scored three touchdowns while he rushed for 225 yards on 23 carries during a 42-22 win at Irondequoit.

Tony Piazza, LeRoy: Rushed 14 times for 73 yards and a touchdown during a 49-6 win over Penn Yan/Dundee.

Sean Pustulka, Pembroke: Scored a 42-yard rushing touchdown and made a 24-yard field goal during a 43-14 win over Holley/Lyndonville.

Tyler Reger, Hilton: Made a field goal and all three PATs during a 24-7 win over UPrep.

Jameson Ricigliano, Victor: Finished with one rushing touchdown and 10 tackles to help the Blue Devils to a 33-22 win over Spencerport.

CJ Robinson, UPrep: Caught an interception and made four tackles on defense, rushed for 35 yards, and caught three passes for 27 yards, during a 24-7 loss at Hilton.

Adam Ruffalo, Victor: Caught six passes, two for touchdowns, finished with 120 reception yards and made 10 tackles as the Blue Devils were 33-22 winners over Spencerport.

Juelz Russell, UPrep: Caught three passes for 39 yards and a 35-yard touchdown reception during a 24-7 loss at Hilton. He also added 50 kick return yards. Tyrell Simmons had three receptions for 30 yards.

Mason Schaeffer, Webster Thomas: Made a 39-yard field goal and an extra point during a 36-30 loss to Gates Chili.

Adam Schembri, Penfield: Rushed for three touchdowns and threw another to Brodie Joyce during a 37-0 win over Edison Tech.

Jonathan Schmitt, Webster Thomas: Rushed 15 times for 95 yards and a touchdown during a 36-30 loss to Gates Chili. Mason Mylott also scored a touchdown.

Jaylen Singleton, UPrep: Made nine tackles at linebacker during a 24-7 loss at Hilton. Dallas Harris added 5.5 tackles.

Drew Strollo, LeRoy: Rushed nine times for 59 yards and a touchdown, and made three tackles and a sack, during a 49-6 win over Penn Yan/Dundee. Jude Sherman rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Carl Szczech, York/Pavilion: Two touchdowns among 15 carries for 100 yards to help lead to a 28-0 win over Geneseo/Mount Morris.

Jeremy Tantalo, Gates Chili: Caught five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown during a 36-30 win over Webster Thomas. He also made four tackles.

Tyson Totten, Pembroke: Eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards this season with a 137-yard, two-touchdown performance during a 43-14 win over Holley/Lyndonville.

Jonathan Vance, Gates Chili: Completed 12 of 18 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 19 times for 107 yards and two more touchdowns, during a 36-30 win over Webster Thomas.

Avery Waterson, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba: Aggies junior running back gained 72 yards on 14 carries and senior quarterback Austin Pangrazio 76 yards on 11 carries during a 40-0 loss to Avon.

Perrion Williams, East High/World of Inquiry: Finished with a rushing touchdown and made nine tackles as East High/World of Inquiry defeated Wilson/Early College 52-0.

Taivon Wilson, UPrep: Made 10 tackles at linebacker during a 24-7 loss at Hilton. Jeffrey Allen added eight tackles.

Dre Yeomas, Victor: Rushed for two touchdowns and was in on nine tackles while the Blue Devils defeated Spencerport 33-22.

Drew Williamee, Canandaigua: Threw two touchdown passes, including a 51-yarder to Jude York, as he completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 202 yards during a 26-6 win over Eastridge.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football: Top performances from Friday Oct. 20 2023