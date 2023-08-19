Brighton roll with the punches after Moises Caicedo exit – and can bloody the nose of the top six

Solly March celebrates his second goal of the game for Brighton - Getty Images /Clive Mason

Two games, eight goals. At this rate Brighton will have 152 to their name this season. That won’t happen of course, yet a week where they banked £115 million but lost the services of Moises Caicedo has been bookended by two 4-1 victories.

Victory over Luton Town last week raised few eyebrows, but triumph at Molineux against a backdrop of a fervid crowd, Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil’s first home game and a rather unfortunate loss to Manchester United in their opener was of a different hue entirely.

The quest to crack the top six remains mostly quixotic, but Brighton did it last year. Should they do it again this term, what could have been a one-off may became a permanent shift.

They didn’t miss Caicedo, nor did they miss fellow summer departure Alexis Mac Allister, just as they did not miss Marc Cucurella and Leandro Trossard last season. Brighton roll with the punches and while others would be on the canvas, they come back stronger. The only bloody nose may belong to those whom they usurp.

“Caicedo and Mac Allister are excellent players,” admitted Roberto de Zerbi, the Brighton head coach. “Caicedo is unique, so we may have to compete in the transfer market, but we have to find a solution without him: today we won in a different way.”

Brighton’s three most expensive summer acquisitions - Joao Pedro, Bart Verbruggen and Julio Igor - were on the bench. The reliable James Milner was the only new blood as De Zerbi looked to those who struggled last season. Equally peripheral, Julio Enciso and Billy Gilmour made just seven Premier League starts apiece last season, a write-off for both of them. But here they had the verve and craft of new signings.

Gilmour started alongside Pascal Gross in front of the back four and he was the Gilmour of Scotland rather than the Gilmour of Norwich City, whether setting up Pervis Estupinan for a rampage forwards, grappling with Matheus Nunes in classic handbags fashion or beginning the move which led to Kaoru Mitoma’s opener. “Gilmour is my player,” purred De Zerbi. “He is totally different to the player I found when I came here. He plays like an old player, but he’s young.”

Meanwhile Encisco, in the centre of the attacking midfield trio, was a revelation. “The best player on the pitch,” contended de Zerbi. The Paraguayan set up two second-half goals for Solly March; he dominated midfield and cranked up the irritant factor, further rattling an already frustrated Wolves.

The two not-so-new new boys blended with those who shone last year. March and Mitoma wreaked havoc down each flank, while sole striker Danny Welbeck’s masterful hold-up play created time and space for those behind him.

Mitoma’s opener was a thing of beauty, albeit preventable beauty. Gilmour found Estupinan on the left touchline close to the halfway line. Nelson Semedo’s challenge was feeble, Joao Gomes’s and Maximilian Kilman’s were non-existent and, as if Fred Astaire had a ball at his feet, Mitoma danced through them all before slotting in past Jose Sa. Well over an hour remained but Wolves could already predict the future.

For them, this was a disastrous day, encapsulated by Nunes’s idiotic added time dismissal for shoving over Adam Webster and then Estupinan. O’Neil took a chance in starting the misfiring £40 million Fabio Silva for the first time since May 2022. The striker without a Premier League goal since a year before that would fluff his lines when put through alone on Jason Steele 28 minutes in. Steele stuck out a foot, the chance was gone and so had Silva’s fragile self-belief. After the Brighton deluge, it was he who would be hooked.

“I expected him to score,” sighed O’Neil, whose team have now scored just once from 38 shots this season. “No one likes to lose 4-1, but the gap wasn’t as big as that looked.”

