‘Brighton, it’s Reims’ – Former France manager believes Marseille should have chosen Habib Beye over Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi looks all set to become the new manager of Olympique de Marseille, however, according to former France manager Raymond Domenech, he isn’t the man for the job.

Marseille went through three managers in what was a turbulent campaign last season. OM finished the season with interim manager Jean-Louis Gasset at the helm, however, there was never a question of him extending his stay at the Vélodrome. Paulo Fonseca was the leading contender, however, he opted to join AC Milan. Les Phocéens then turned their attention to former FC Porto manager Sergio Conceiçao, however, that move didn’t come to fruition.

OM negotiating De Zerbi’s compensation fee

OM have a long-standing interest in De Zerbi, and after his departure from Brighton and Hove Albion, he was available on the cheap. That €15m compensation fee was reduced to €6m and Marseille remain in talks with the Premier League side to decrease that fee further, to as low as €5m. The Italian is just one step away from being appointed Marseille’s new manager.

However, for Domenech, Marseille should have considered Habib Beye for the position. The Frenchman left Red Star earlier this summer after getting the Parisian club promoted to Ligue 2. He is on the search for a job in Ligue 1 and has previously admitted that the OM job would be his dream.

‘Brighton, it’s Reims’ – Domenech

“There was a great project to go with with Habib Beye. He was perfect,” began Domenech, speaking to L’Équipe. “Because the club is re-building, there aren’t any guarantees with Beye either, but there is no point in making us dream with De Zerbi and by handing out extortionate salaries,” he added.

Domenech then questioned the Italian’s job at Brighton: “Brighton, where did they finish in the league last season? He was behind all the big teams. It’s [like] Reims. Well done. That’s his level. He was at Sassuolo before, he had only one year at Shakhtar Donetsk. I have nothing against him being Italian. He realised that next year he was going to finish 15th at Brighton and that’s why he left but I’m not saying he’s a bad manager.”

GFFN | Luke Entwistle