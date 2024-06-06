Brighton put 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler on next manager shortlist

Hurzeler took St Pauli to the Bundesliga 2 title last season - Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

One of Europe’s youngest coaches Fabian Hurzeler has emerged as a shock leading candidate for the Brighton job.

Hurzeler is just 31 years of age and is manager of German club St Pauli, who won promotion as champions of Bundesliga 2 this season.

It is believed that Hurzeler has made Brighton’s final shortlist along with Malmo’s head coach Henrik Rydstrom, who has been one of the favourites for the post since the departure of Roberto De Zerbi.

Talks have also been held over a return for Graham Potter and all three managers score highly on Brighton’s famous data model of being able to work with and develop young talent.

Hurzeler was born in Texas, in the United States, but is the son of a Swiss father and German mother, and spent his playing days in the lower ranks of German football.

He became St Pauli’s youngest-ever head coach, when he was appointed aged 29 in 2022, and was awarded his Uefa Pro Licence at 30 years of age last April.

Brighton’s search for a head coach and interest in Hurzeler and Rydstrom has been held up by doubts over whether or not the club would be able to obtain a work permit for either man.

Brighton are determined to take their time to make the right appointment after Kieran McKenna, their initial top choice, opted to sign a new contract at Ipswich Town.

Hurzeler’s work at St Pauli has caught the attention of a number of big Premier League clubs who have put him on lists of up and coming coaches to watch closely.

But Brighton are weighing up whether or not to give him an opportunity to move to England now and succeed De Zerbi.

Rydstrom has guided Malmo to the top of the Swedish top division, with the season running from March to November, having won a league and cup double with the club last season.

Brighton have also considered a return for Potter, who has now been out of work for over a year after being sacked by Chelsea, the club he left Brighton for almost two years ago.

