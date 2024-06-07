Brighton nearing end of manager search

[Getty Images]

Brighton hope to complete the process of identifying a new manager at some point next week.

The club announced Roberto de Zerbi would be leaving on 18 May, since when they have been linked with numerous candidates.

BBC Sport understands that while some of the names were never under consideration, others are, including current Malmo boss Henrik Rydstrom, whose side are seven points clear at the top of the Swedish league, and 31-year-old US-born St Pauli coach Fabian Hurzeler, who guided his team to the German second division title last season.

Owner Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber have been leading the search, which is now in its final stages.

Even when a preferred choice emerges, there could be more time before Brighton are able to officially confirm an appointment, particularly if the manager is already at a club.

In addition to compensation, an overseas coach would need a Governing Body Endorsement.

Under the FA's GBE criteria for the 2024-25 season, the Swedish league is rated within the Band Five category and the German second division is in Band Four.

Barber told BBC Sport last month that he was "obsessive" about succession planning. It is understood the club had three or four targets which they have been getting background information on at the same time to try to minimise the inevitable risk that comes with a change of manager.

However, whilst there is no urgent need for an appointment given players are either on international duty or having a summer off, the imminent arrival of new head of medicine Florian Pfab from Eintracht Frankfurt and Gary Walker, formerly of Manchester United, who joins as head of performance following his exit from Major League Soccer outfit FC Cincinnati, means it would be helpful to have a manager appointed to ensure a joint transition.