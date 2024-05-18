'Brighton will move on... there is no way they are at a standing start'

[BBC]

It was only on Wednesday that my extensive interview with Brighton chief executive Paul Barber was published.

It included the following key quote about Roberto de Zerbi: "He understands what our limitations are. Behind the scenes, our model is very well known to him. We won't break that model for anyone."

The model has taken Brighton from the depths of the Football League and into Europe. Owner Tony Bloom is clear sighted and has a vision in which he sees the club as top-10 material. They may achieve that this season.

But Brighton is Bloom's long-term project. Barber has just signed a contract to 2030.

Brighton are refusing to say what triggered Saturday's announcement, but you only have to read De Zerbi's quotes for the biggest clue.

He said: "We have agreed to end my time at Brighton so that the club and I can continue to work in the way that suits each of us best, following our own ideas and visions."

So, either the Italian has no faith in the project or, more likely, he is not convinced it will deliver on his aspirations quickly enough.

His stock has risen considerably during his 18 months at the Amex. He will not be short of suitors this summer and is now free to take the offer he thinks is best.

Brighton will move on. In my chat with him, Barber also said he is obsessive about forward planning.

There is no chance he will be coming at this situation from a standing start.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was linked with Brighton last month. Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna is bound to be on their radar. And, interestingly, former Albion boss Graham Potter has just turned down Ajax.

Do not be surprised if Brighton have someone in place relatively quickly.

That is conjecture. What is not is that whoever De Zerbi's replacement is, he will work to Bloom's plan, not the other way round.