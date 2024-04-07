Brighton Marathon runners cross the finish line

Oliver Knowles was the first man to finish the race in two hours 32 minutes and 27 seconds [BBC]

Thousands of runners have taken to the streets in Brighton for the annual marathon.

Three-time London Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe signalled the start of the event on Sunday.

Runners set off on a 26.2 mile (42.1km) route from Preston Park, heading for the finish line at Hove Lawns.

About 13,000 runners were expected to finish the route, with many representing and raising money for a total of 271 charities.

Hannah McGowan-Jones was the first woman to finish the race in two hours 55 minutes [BBC]

Oliver Knowles was the first man to finish the race, coming in at two hours 32 minutes and 27 seconds.

Mr Knowles said his attempt last year "did not go very well" but this year he "managed to hold on."

Hannah McGowan-Jones was the first woman at two hours 55 minutes - after running her first marathon.

"The crowds were amazing," she said, adding she "felt like she could not go on, then there was just cheering the whole way".

In second place for the men was Matthew Alderson, at two hours 32 minutes and 45 seconds, with James Cook in third at two hours 36 minutes 20 seconds.

Victoria Cartmell came second for the women, at three hours four minutes and 18 seconds, with Annie Soper in third at three hours five minutes and 54 seconds.

The majority of the 80 road closures across Brighton and Hove began at 06:00 BST, with scheduled reopening times throughout the day.

Paula Radcliffe officially started the Brighton Marathon [BBC]

Ms Radcliffe said it was an honour to start off the race in Brighton, which organisers said they hoped would be the biggest yet.

She said: "There's really nothing better than seeing marathon race day and watching the runners go on their way, then seeing them cross the finish line as well."

The 2005 World Champion said she felt a bit more relaxed watching the race instead of taking part.

Her advice to runners was: "Go out and enjoy it. Use the support of the crowd and use the people around you and they will carry you through the rough patches."

The annual event takes place through the city centre [BBC]

Among those taking part in the race was Ben, running to raise money for a domestic abuse charity in Kent.

The Oasis Domestic Abuse Service supports adults, children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse but has seen funding shortages and budget cuts, he said.

On taking part in the marathon and hoping to inspire others, Ben said: "Hopefully there'll be a knock-on effect and some of the young people we support - and some adults - might just get outside and experience the world."

Brighton Miles, an accessible running event, took place on Saturday, launched by Paralympic gold medallist David Weir.

