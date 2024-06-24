Brighton join AC Milan in looking to sign £30m rated Feyenoord midfielder

1908.nl are reporting that Brighton have made a bid to sign Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord. The Premier League side are not the only ones that have shown interest in the midfielder, with AC Milan having enquired about him in recent times. However, Brighton are the first to make a concrete bid which appears to have been rejected by the Eredivisie club. The report suggests that the Rotterdam side are looking to receive at least £30m for Wieffer.

The 24-year-old holding midfielder helped the side to win the title during the 2022/2023 season and played 42 games for the side last campaign. From defensive midfield he scored six goals and grabbed four assists. Wieffer began his career with the FC Twente youth set up before joining another Rotterdam side, Excelsior, for free in 2020. Feyenoord paid just around €575k to sign him from their city rivals. His current contract runs until 2027.

Wieffer has also been capped at senior level by the Dutch national side but did not make the final selection for Euro 2024.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson